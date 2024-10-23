Sahara Group commences 2025 GMT programme to boost talent sustainability

In keeping with its commitment to robust talent development, Sahara Group has flagged off the 2025 edition of its transformative Graduate Management Trainee (GMT) Program, renowned for moulding young professionals into global business leaders.

Bethel Obioma, Head, Corporate Communications, Sahara Group, said the energy conglomerate’s GMT program has an impressive track record of producing exceptional business leaders who embody the “unique and Irrepressible Sahara DNA”.

“The Sahara GMT program epitomizes our dedication to making a difference responsibly through creatively deployed human capital transformation strategies,” he said.

Open to young graduates with excellent grades, applications for the Sahara GMT program will run from October 24 to November 1, 2024.

Emilomo Arorote, Group Head HR, Sahara Group and a product of the GMT Class of 2009 said as an equal opportunity employer, the Sahara GMT Program is open to individuals desirous of giving their career dreams the “perfect start”.

“Sahara is a place where dreams are realized, and endless possibilities abound. Our GMT Program is peerless, giving successful candidates platforms for growth across the entire energy sector value chain. All you need to do head to www.saharagmt.com or check our social media channels to apply. We are excited to welcome the next generation of global talents into the Sahara family,” she added.

Successful candidates will enjoy several learning and development benefits, including mentorship and buddy support, engagement in impactful business and CSR projects, and coaching from strategic leaders within Sahara. “We seek individuals who see themselves as globally competitive. Participants will tackle challenging business scenarios, receive invaluable mentorship, and experience our multicultural work environment across Africa. Asia, Europe and the Middle East,” Arorote emphasized.

The Sahara GMT Program has since become a key part of Sahara Group’s talent pipeline, producing leaders in Sahara’s upstream, midstream, downstream, power, infrastructure, and technology businesses.

Ejiro Gray, Director, Governance and Sustainability, a member of GMT class of 2007 said; “Every Sahara Group GMT is a potential world business leader. The GMT Program allows you to discover yourself and gives you the opportunity to make a difference.”

Reflecting on the Program’s transformative impact, Nomnso Dike, a member of the 2010 GMT set and current CEO of Asharami Synergy, remarked, “The GMT experience laid the foundation for my career and has propelled many GMTs into leadership roles in Sahara.”

Ivie Temitayo-Ibitoye, Head, Employee Relations and Coordinator, Sahara GMT Program, advised applicants to follow the progress of the Program on Sahara Group’s social media channels, adding that candidates will receive seamless support, including a session on “The Sahara GMT” on Asharami Radio, Sahara Group’s unique radio platform.