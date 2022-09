Safe Automotive works flag off held at LASUSTECH in Lagos

L-R… Former Chairman (NSE) ikeja Chairman of the occasion Engr Ademola Olorunfemi ; Project Manage\ Grant Awardee , Nenis Auto care Engr Osazoduwa Agboneni ; Dean of Engineering LASUSTECH Engr. Muritala Adigun and Deputy president Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr Margaret Oguntala .

Project Manager &Grant Awardee , Engr. Osazoduwa Agboneni; pose with the participants , during the Safe Automotive works flag off organised by Nenis Auto Care & Royal Academy of Engineering held at LASUSTECH in Lagos on 31-8- 2022…. PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

