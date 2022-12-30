Sacked worker:FOBTOB meeting with NDL mgt inconclusive

UFOMBA UZUEGBU

The December 29, 2022 meeting between the leadership of Food Beverage and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB) and the management of Nigeria Distillery Limited was inconclusive.

Angered by alleged recalcitrant posture of management over the matter,FOBTOB picketed the company on December 20, 2022 to protest what it described as unjust and unacceptable sacking of Comrade Salau by the management of the company on mere allegation of calling the Financial Director, a thief, a claim that is unverified.

The protest forced management to deliberate with the leadership of the union.But no agreement was reached at the end of the meeting which resulted in postponing the meeting till Thursday,December 29, 2022.

In a chat with Daily Champion on the outcome of the meeting, the General Secretary of FOBTOB,Comrade Solomon Adebosin said the meeting again was inconclusive and the leaders of the union will be meeting with the management of the company early next year.

Adebosin said: “If we cannot resolve the issue at the next meeting, we would take necessary steps to compel management to comply.