Sabotagers of the free education policy would be made to face the wrath of the law – Kefas

Emmanuel Awari-Jalingo

The Taraba State Governor Dr. Agbu Kefas has said that all those sabotaging his free education policy would be made to face the wrath of the law accordingly.

He disclose this during a Media Chat with Journalists at the Exco Chambers Government House, Jalingo.

“We made both primary and secondary school education free for our children.

“Anybody cought in sabotaging this policy would be made to face the wrath of the law accordingly.

“Soon our materials for the implementation of the policy would be arriving the state. Construction and rehabilitation in schools have commence and will be carried out in all schools across the state.

He said that when he took over office, he faced challenges in the areas security, medical facilities, lack of vocational training, low technology and innovations, neglect of culture and tourism, limited youth engagements, economic issues and lack of investment among others.

“Despite the challenges, we have made significant progress in several areas.

“This administration has reduced crime and criminalities with the collaboration of security agencies, ensured timely payment of salaries, improved the working condition of civil servants, boost local economies, provided access to high-quality farm implements and positioned agriculture as the cornerstone of economic growth of the State.

Other areas according to him, include infrastructural development, introduction of vocational training to equip Youths, educational reforms with free and compulsory education, and is working on providing better health services to the people.

On his next plan for the , the Governor expressed commitment to strengthen community-based security initiatives in collaboration with security agencies to protect the ungoverned spaces.

He said he is going to create access for the state to attract more investors, introduce more training for civil servants, continue to improve infrastructures in schools and boost vocational programmes.

“This administration will invest in youth and sports to harness talents and accelerate road construction, and renewable energy among others.

“The gains of the past year have proven that the state is on the path to progress and I called for your support.

Earlier, the State Commissioner for Information and Reorientation, Barr Zainab Usman Jalingo said from the moment the Governor assumed office, he has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the betterment of Taraba state.

“Under the stewardship of the Governor, the state has seen initiation and completion of numerous projects that have touched the lives of the people and set foundation for future prosperity.

Journalists took turns to commend the Governor on his remarkable achievements in One year in office and asked questions on relevant ares.

The event was attended by the State Deputy Governor Alhaji Aminu Abdullahi Alkali, Speaker of Taraba State House of Assembly, Rt Hon John Kizito Bonzena, SGS, Chief Gebon Timothy Kataps, Chief of staff Government House Jalingo Dr Jeji Williams, Commissioners, Special Advisers, top traditional rulers, Head of security agencies and dignitaries from across Nigeria and outside its boarders.