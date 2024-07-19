S/South Dev Commission Bill suffers setback as Northern Senators oppose passage for second reading.

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

A Bill seeking to establish the South-South Development Commission (SSDC) failed to make progress at the Senate on Thursday after it was quickly stood down following stiff opposition from northern senators.

Senate President, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, stepped down the bill when he sensed that the mood in the Senate did not support it.

The bill, which was sponsored by Sen. Asuquo Ekpenyong (APC, Cross River -South), had the title, “A Bill for an Act to Establish the South-South Development Commission charged with the responsibility to receive and manage funds from the Federation Account Allocation and other sources, donations, grants, and for the integration, development, resolution of infrastructural deficit, militancy, communal crises as well as tackle ecological, environmental problems; and for related matters.”

However, as soon as he concluded his lead debate, the bill was immediately opposed by the two senators who spoke after him.

Both of them from the North, senators Adamu Aliero (PDP, Kebbi- Central) and Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi-Central), said the proposed commission was a duplication of the existing Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), advising the Senate to drop it.

Aliero, a former governor of Kebbi State, said the sponsor appeared to want to play on the intelligence of senators by bringing such a bill to the floor.

Aliero argued that the South-South and the Niger Delta areas already had a fully-funded government agency and a ministry to oversee development in the zone, adding that the proposed SSDC we rely duplicate their functions.

He recalled how the administration of the late President Umar Yar’Adua in 2007 created the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in addition to the already existing NDDC.

“I feel no need to support the second reading of this bill, which will make the Senate a laughing stock.

“It will amount to a duplication”, he added.

Speaking after him was Sen. Abdul Ningi, who expressed his love for the people of the South-South.

Ningi told the session how he frequently visited the region and had always supported any moves to uplift the zone.

But, regarding the SSDC, Ningi said he would have to oppose it because the functions spelt out for it were the same as those being handled by the NDDC.

“When you take the NDDC law and this bill and compare them, they are the same.

“It is important that this bill is stood down for further consultation”, he stated

There was also murmuring on the floor following the opening of the debate on the bill.

Akpabio quickly called for the votes to step down the bill, which was unanimously endorsed by senators.