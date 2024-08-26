S/East NASS Caucus protests non-inclusion of it’s students in FG’s loan disbursement 

Ignatius Okorocha, Abuja

National Assembly Caucus of lawmakers from South East has kicked against the non-inclusion of students from that geo-political zone in the disbursement of students loans by Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

In a statement by the leaders of the Caucus, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe and Hon igariwey Iduma titled, “Re-Non-inclusion of Beneficiaries from South East Tertiary Institutions in the Disbursement of Students’ Loans by NELFUND” the group noted that it’s attention has been drawn to the glaring absence of beneficiaries from South East tertiary institutions in the list of beneficiaries of the students’ loan being disbursed on behalf of the Federal Government by the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

It noted that with a total of N2,946,927,155 already disbursed to 27,667 from 19 institutions in the country, South East higher institutions were conspicuously missing from the list.

The Caucus further said, “In its defence, NELFUND has stated that the absence of beneficiaries from South East institutions was because even though verification lists have been sent to all schools, South East institutions are yet to respond to their request for the verification of the lists sent to them.

“Consequently, the South East Caucus of the National Assembly, wishes to urge tertiary institutions in the South East to comply with the verification request by NELFUND, so that our children can benefit from this national programme.”

Continuing the group said, “We also wish to encourage all South East students who need this support to ensure they apply. This is important as it can help ameliorate some of the challenges limiting access to higher education, which we must all agree is critical to self-development and growth.

“It is important that as a people, we do not intentionally marginalize ourselves from opportunities which are open to all Nigerians. Those opportunities are our right and we must, like others, demand for what rightfully belongs to us.”