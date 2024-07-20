Rwanda: Kagame’s re-election for 4th term affirmation of trust, confidence – Obasanjo

MICHAEL-AZEEZ OGUNSIJI

Abeokuta

Former Nigerian President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has described the re-election of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda as an affirmation of trust and confidence reposed in him.

Obasanjo made this disclosure in a congratulatory message, which was personally signed by him and released by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi to newsmen on Friday.

In the congratulatory letter, the former Chairman of the African Union (AU) congratulated and rejoiced with the re-elected President for securing the new mandate of the people to lead the country for another term.

According to Obasanjo: “I have just received the happy news of Your Excellency’s resounding victory in the Presidential election that was held in your country on July 15, 2024. Permit me to congratulate and rejoice with you on your securing the mandate of your people to lead the country for another term.

“Your Excellency’s re-election is, no doubt, an affirmation of the trust and confidence, which the generality of your countrymen repose in your ability to continue to steer the ship of State aright through your vision and leadership qualities, which, no doubt, will further strengthen the peace, security and prosperity of your country.

“While praying for Your Excellency’s continued good health to enable you consolidate and build upon the good results so far achieved, please accept, Mr. President and Dear Brother, the assurances of my highest consideration,” he stated.