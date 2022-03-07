Russia’s second-biggest oil company calls for end to war

Russia’s second-largest oil company has broken ranks with President Vladimir Putin.

Lukoil, which produces more than 2% of the world’s crude oil and employs over 100,000 people, has called for an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The company’s board of directors said in a statement to shareholders, staff and customers that it was “calling for the soonest termination of the armed conflict.”

“We express our sincere empathy for all victims, who are affected by this tragedy. We strongly support a lasting ceasefire and a settlement of problems through serious negotiations and diplomacy,” the board added.

Lukoil ( LUKOY ) chairman and CEO Vagit Alekperov is one of Russia’s richest men. The majority of Lukoil’s shares are owned by the former Caspian Sea oil rig worker and his deputy, Leonid Fedun, according to Reuters.