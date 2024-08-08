RSG reacts as Rivers APC accuses Gov Fubara of sponsoring attack on party Secretariat

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has accused Governor Siminalayi Fubara of allegedly sponsoring the attack on it’s party secretariat along Port Harcourt-Aba Road.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha made the accusation while briefing Journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday on the destruction of the party’s office.

Daily Champion had reported that some miscreants yesterday (Monday) attacked the APC office destroying the party’s billboards during the #EndBadGovernance protest in Port Harcourt.

Chief Okocha said the protesters after destroying the party’s properties dropped a note informing them that they would return for greater destruction on the secretariat on a later date.

The Rivers APC Boss who questioned why only the party’s secretariat was singled out for attack among other parties in the state, also condemned the destruction of properties by the irate protesters in other parts of the state.

“Yesterday (Monday), at about 5:00pm our secretariat, the APC Secretariat situated at 268B Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway was attacked by hoodlums and they left us with a note that they are coming back again. We don’t know whether coming back again will be today or in future.

“These hoodlums who vandalized our secretariat complex were arranged, sponsored by a source, which is the course of this our engagement, I will reveal. I will name the source; we are not scared to name the source because the situation has become so political.

“We have information that they had been paid to destroy our party secretariat. And who is paying them? They are being paid and sponsored by the government of Rivers State. Their interest, as far as we are concerned, is to make Rivers State the epicenter of the protest.

“We pre-empted them because we knew and we anticipated what they will do, but millions of those attacks will not stop us from speaking for the people of Rivers State. It will not stop us from being diametrically opposed to a governor and a government that is clueless. It can’t.

“And of course, you ask yourself; why is it that it is the APC office that was targeted for destruction?

The Rivers APC CTC Chairman also stated that it is not true that the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu did not address the burning issues and demands of the protesters during his nationwide broadcast on Sunday.

He said Tinubu has done a lot to change the fortunes of Nigeria and her citizens and has put policies in place to ameliorate every thing that has gone wrong over the years, adding that the wrongs of several years cannot be right in just 14 months of the current administration.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State government through the Commissioner of Information and Communication, Warisenibo Joseph Johnson has denied sponsoring protesters to attack the APC secretariat.

The Information Commissioner in a phone interview with our Correspondent said Governor Siminalayi Fubara is a peace loving man and can not sponsor such ugly act.

Johnson described the accusation by Okocha as false, balderdash, and baseless.

He said, “The Governor is too busy with statecraft and does not engage in thuggery, the Governor is a peace-loving gentleman, who does not believe in thuggery, if there are those who have it in their bloodline, you all know it. The Governor is too busy to bring himself down.”