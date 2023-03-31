Royal Queens hold Inaugural Conference to discuss their impact in National Development

For the first time in Nigeria’s history Royal Queens Conference took place on March 30 to commemorate Black Women’s History Month.

About 120 Queens converged at the Palace of Ooni of Ife, in lle Ife, Osun State to discuss the impact of Royal Queens on national development. The conference was organised by Olori Ronke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi and Olori Janet and Afolabi under the Queen Moremi Ajasoro initiative and Olori Janet Afolabi Foundation.

The conference titled ” The Impact of Oloris ( Royal Queens) In National Development” examined how impactful the Queens have been in their Kingdoms.

In her welcome speech, Olori Ronke who is also the founder of Africa Fashion Week London and Nigeria Week and CEO of an Adire Textile hub said, “Today for the first time in history we are coming together to see how we can all work together on different projects to impact our communities. She invited the Queen to take advantage of the Adire training which is free and she has trained over 500 women and youths.

Olori Janet Afolabi was the keynote speaker. In her keynote speech, she said there are so many challenges in our communities today. “Our husbands the Kings are at the forefront of solving those problems. But we should also rise and support them” She encouraged the Queens to identify the problems in the domains, do a problem analysis and gets a strategy on how to solve them:” She said Olori Janet said if Queens make an impact with their projects in the communities, such impacts can be replicated at the national level. Encouraging the Queens to start small Olori Janet said nothing is too small for them to start with. Narrating how she personally teaches the English language for free and also feeds the students with snacks, Olori Janet said she started with 10 students. “Today I have over 150 students. I also empowered some set of the Traders with 20,000 Naira each and ask them to pay back 5000 Naira monthly so we can give the money to others. Traders none of them defaulted. They all paid the loan back and on time too”.This means that you do not need a huge sum of money to impact people.

The wife of Osun State Governor, Erelu Ngozi Adeleke was the Special Guest of Honour. In her Goodwill message, she commended Olori Ronke and Olori Janet for organising the event.

She said she is committed to supporting and empowering women to develop Osun state. ‘I am ready to collaborate with you whenever you need me.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng