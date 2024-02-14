Royal Exchange raises performance bar with key management appointments

As global financial institutions continue to retool their work processes as to offer better services, Royal Exchange General Insurance Company (REGIC), one of Nigeria’s first generation insurance companies offering general and special risks protection policies has announce the addition of accomplished professionals to its management team thus reinforcing the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry.

Royal Exchange General Insurance Company said that the newly appointed executives will bring wealth of experience and expertise to their respective roles.

Those appointed include Mr. Sunny Uwagboi as Executive Director. With a proven track record of leadership and strategic vision, Mr. Sunny Uwagboi joins REGIC as the Executive Director.

Sunny has over 25 years cognate experience in the insurance industry, Growing through various Business developments roles from entry level to Executive Director. Sunny holds an MBA in Marketing from Lagos State University, an alumnus of the prestigious Lagos Business School, and an Associate Member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria.

Udoka Eze Martins – Regional Director, Abuja and Northern Nigeria: As the newly appointed Regional Director for Abuja and Northern Nigeria, Udoka Eze Martins brings a deep understanding of the regional market dynamics.

Udoka joined the Insurance industry 22 years ago as a Marketing and Relationship management officer. Prior to joining REGIC, she was the vice president/ Head of northern region for Heirs General insurance company.

Dr. Joyce Odiachi – Head, Technical Services: Dr. Joyce Odiachi assumes the role of Head, Technical Services, leveraging her expertise to enhance the technical capabilities of REGIC.

She is a seasoned insurance practitioner with over two decades’ experience and proven expertise in ethical corporate governance, risk management, strategic business start-up, and relationship management.

She started her career as an insurance broker and has since worked with a few top-rated insurance firms where she was fully involved in driving the technical operations, ensuring highest standard of service excellence, system turnaround including development of a claims reserve policy for improved bottom-line.

A graduate of Insurance, she also holds a Doctor of Philosophy (Management) from the University of Lagos, Akoka, Yaba. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (FIIN) and the Risk Managers Society of Nigeria (FRMN).

Mr. Adeseye Ajibulu – Head of Claims and Technical Risk Management: Mr. Adeseye Ajibulu has been appointed as the Head of Claims and Technical Risk Management. With a focus on ensuring seamless claims processing and effective risk management, Mr. Ajibulu will play a crucial role in maintaining the high standards of service for which REGIC is known.

He started his career in Year 2003 and rose to become Head of the Technical Risk Management Team by February 2014.Seye joined Tangerine General Insurance Limited in 2021 as Head of Underwriting and helped to revamp the Underwriting, the Pre and Post-Loss Survey Departments until he left to joinREGIC.

He holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration (MBA) from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife 2009, a Bachelor of Technology in Estate Management from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), 2001, and a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria 2018. He completed stage 1 of the Allianz Global P&C Underwriting Exams in 2020. He has attended several local and international trainings.

These appointments underscore Royal Exchange’s commitment to building a dynamic and skilled leadership team capable of navigating the evolving landscape of the insurance and financial services industry.

“We are delighted to welcome these accomplished professionals to the REGIC family. Their collective expertise will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and growth of our organization,” said Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, MD/CEO at Royal Exchange General Insurance Company.

Royal Exchange General Insurance Company is a leading insurance provider, dedicated to delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled service to its clients. With a rich history and a commitment to excellence, Royal Exchange General Insurance continues to be a trusted partner for individuals and businesses seeking comprehensive insurance and financial products.