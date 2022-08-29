Routine immunisation, COVID-19 vaccination: WE HAVE IDENTIFIED STATES THAT ARE NOT DOING WELL….NPHCDA

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

As Nigeria joined other countries in the continent to celebrate the African Vaccination Week, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has said that it has identified states that are not performing well in routine immunisation and COVID19 vaccination in the country.

Though the agency did not mention the states, it said it has given more facilities to enable them perform up to expectation in the efforts to totally eliminate the viruses from the country.

The Director of disease control and immunisation in the NPHCDA, Bassey Opkosen, who spoke at the African Vaccination Week Walk for Healthy Life in Abuja at the weekend, said the leadership of the agency has commenced visitation to those states to give support and speak to the governments of the states on the need to double up in the Vaccination exercise.

He said with the launch of scale 3.0 by the government early this month in Abuja, access has opened up and the communication aspect has been done to enable those states that were not doing well to pick up.

Speaking on the theme of the day, “Vaccinate for healthy living”, the Director said, ” when you take vaccine, you stay alive”.

He said the agency is determined to work with relevant partners and stakeholders to ensure that Nigeria achieved it’s target on Vaccination against deadly viruses in the country.

The Director expressed optimism that Nigerians will overcome the scourge of the viruses in the country, while urging them to always make their children available for routine immunisation Vaccination.