Rotimi Amaechi dumps APC, warns against being invited to party activities  

From Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

Former Minister of Transportation, in the immediate past administration, Rotimi Amaechi may have silently dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the outcome of the 2022 APC National Convention. The former minister recently warned that invitations to party activities should henceforth not be sent to him again by the APC.

Ameachi, a former governor of Rivers State who contested the presidential primary election with incumbent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and lost, has not been seen at any APC event since after the 2023 General Election as he stayed away even when invited.

The Chairman Rivers State chapter of the APC, Chief Tony Okocha, who spoke with newsmen at the party Secretariat on Tuesday disclosed specifically that Amaechi warned the state Secretary of APC and the executive never to send any invitation for any meeting or other engagements to him.

When asked about Amaechi, Okochoa said, “Remember that I was the Chief of Staff to Rotimi Amaechi. I recall that at one point he got into the Law School and after the one year course, he became completely incommunicado staying away from everyone.

“You are also aware that after the presidential primary election he disappeared into the thin air. So, whether he is still a party member or not I wouldn’t know because all the meetings we called, he has refused to attend. I give you an example of a meeting we called for all the former governors and ministers, he (Ameachi) sent a message to the executive through the Secretary of the party warning the party never to dare send him a message or invitation about the party again. So, when you meet him ask him where he belongs now, for me I don’t know where he belongs and he does not want to associate with us again.”