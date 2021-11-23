Rotary Club of Ikoyi, District 9110 distributes sanitary pads to 200 female students

In observance of the overall vision and mission of impacting on society, Rotary Club of Ikoyi (District 9110) has distributed sanitary pads to over 200 JSS3 girl-students of Wahab Folawiyo Junior Secondary School, Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

The event took place on Thursday, November 18, 2021.

According to the organizers, the gesture was driven by one of the initiatives of the President of Rotary International, Shekhar Mehta, adding that the outreach sought to fulfill the mandate that : “…Girls and women have the right to be safe, educated, and healthy.”

Also, the outreach was part of the launch of the Club’s Star Project, which is meant to reach out to indigent students in many ways.

The team presented one packet each of sanitary pads to more than 200 girls ensuring that each female JSS 3 student went home with at least one packet.

Speaking on the occasion, the Club President, Rotarian Uche Obienu, said some of the girls may not be able to afford the sanitary pads on their own and may have to miss coming to school throughout their menstruation periods. “I see faces of young girls wrapped in uncertainty about missing schools during their monthly circle”, she added

To ensure continuity, the President maintained that the supplies would continue till the end of the Rotary year, adding: “Rotary Club of Ikoyi came with hope towards erasing such uncertainty by providing sanitary pads to these young girls for the next one year.”

Also commenting was the Director, Community Service, Rotarian Adenike Aroloye, who said, “The girls will keep receiving the packets of sanitary pads till the end of this Rotary year, which is 30th June, 2022.”

In order to offer a holistic service, Mrs. Tina Chigoziri, gave the recipients a detailed orientation on the best way to use the pads and achieve maximum sanitary results.

The school administration expressed profound gratitude to Rotary Club of Ikoyi for extending such benevolence to their students.

The School’s Head Girl, Adeagbo Munifa, in her vote of thanks on behalf of Wahab Folawiyo Junior High School, thanked members of the Club for their magnanimity, saying “We want to say a big thank you to Rotary Club of Ikoyi for remembering us today and for the kind gifts you have given to us as young students of this great school. May God bless you.”

Expressing their commitment to humanity, Rotarian Simon Obiekwe said, “It gives us utmost joy and satisfaction whenever we could help solve community problems and empower individuals, families, and communities to be the best they can. At Rotary, it is always ‘service above self’ and we do our best to keep to this.”

