Roberto signs Barca deal until 2024

“The buyout clause has been set at €400 million,” said Barcelona in a statement, with the player’s previous contract set to expire in June.

Barcelona’s versatile midfielder Sergi Roberto has renewed his contract by a year until 2024, the LaLiga leaders announced on Friday.

The 31-year-old is one of Barca’s captains, making his debut in November 2010 after joining the club’s youth academy in 2006.

Despite naturally being a central midfielder, Sergi Roberto has been used in a variety of positions by Barcelona in his 339 appearances, most frequently at right-back.

The Catalan’s finest moment in a Barcelona shirt came as he capped the team’s remarkable 6-1 Champions League comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

Despite that, Sergi Roberto splits opinions among Barcelona supporters and coach Xavi Hernandez recently spoke out to defend him.

“I have seen some of the most unjust criticism aimed at Sergi Roberto,” said the coach in February.

“He always performs, he never complains, he has a spectacular attitude.

“He is always criticised and I don’t understand it.”