Roads: Buhari wins great builder award for Africa

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has won the Super Prize Great Builder Award while the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, received an Award of Excellence for the African Road Builders -Trophee Babacar Ndiaye for the year 2021.

Buhari was chosen for the award for significant Improvement in road transport network in Nigeria while the Minister was chosen as recipient of his award for commitment to road and transport infrastructure in the country during the 2021 Inaugural Conference of the African Road Builders – Trophee Babacar Ndiaye – which was held in Cairo, Egypt.

With headquarters in Abidjan, Cote d’ Voire, the African Road Builders – Trophee Babacar Ndiaye holds the annual event with the objective of celebrating good examples and encouraging all African countries to improve road and transportation Infrastructure.

The Conference also aims to promote development of road transport in Africa by rewarding each year an African Head of State for significant Improvement in road transport in his country.

The Conference members and participants drawn from some African countries also include; Political authorities from the member countries, Road and Transport Authorities, The African Development Bank, Development Partners operating in the member countries, Local Road and Transport Actors in Nigeria, among others

In a statement signed by the special adviser to the minister on communication, Hakeem Bello, Nigeria is billed to host the 2022 Inaugural Conference – “Conference Inaugurale”, in Abuja on Thursday, 31 March, 2022, during which President Buhari will be conferred with his Award at the closing dinner of the conference.

The Conference theme is “Building Roads, Building Economies – “Construire Des Routes, Batir Des Economies”.