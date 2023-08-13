Road project disruption: Don’t take my calmness for granted, Rivers Gov warns Ogba-Egbema stakeholders

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers state has warned Ogba-Egbema people to desist from disrupting ongoing reconstruction of the Omoku-Egbema Road in Ogba/Egbema Ndoni Local Government Area or face dire consequences.

Gov Fubara, addressing monarchs, opinion leaders and other critical stakeholders from the area at the Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, said it was offensive to receive threats of disruptions on the project from beneficiary communities when an initial contractor their leaders recommended failed to deliver after collecting N12.7Billion.

An embittered Fubara told the gathering, “When a group of people, irrespective of whatever prefix you attach to yourself, tend to threaten government, we need to call you to order. Maybe you don’t understand the powers of state government.

“I have the power to dethrone. And I don’t need any letter. But what is important with power is how you use it. I feel very bitter, seeing some persons, because of my calmness, are feeling they can take me for granted. If after this time, anything happens again, you will not believe what I will do to those connected to it.

“I got report of plan to stop the contractor. I got a protest letter from Ogba Egbema Peoples Forum, another from a legal firm, demanding that the Omoku-Egbema Section of the road project be withdrawn from SETRACO and given to Julius Berger. I start wondering who gave such persons such power, to be so commanding?

“I don’t expect this from you. This project was approved for you people’s benefit. You nominated a contractor. The contractor failed. Now we re-awarded and paying another money.

“Original cost of that job when it was awarded was N8.8Billion. It was reviewed to N13.3Billion. Total amount released at that time before the revocation was N12.7Billion, so you understand how we feel about this.

“Now we have re-awarded this job to SETRACO for N7.5Billion and we have already committed about N5.2 billion to show you our commitment. SETRACO is not a pushover company. To make my position clear, SETRACO will continue with this job. I expect you to give the necessary support and cooperation and you have a clean road.

“If you like to sabotage yourselves, don’t sabotage my own administration. I’m calm but I will do you something you would not like. Every time shouldn’t be protests, condemnation or complaints. It gets to a time everyone comes together for the progress of their community.”

Oba of Ogba Land, His Eminence, King Nwachukwu Obuohna Obi, Eze Ogba III who led the stakeholders had told the governor that the protest of the people on the project was provoked by poor communication and engagements between the company and the communities.