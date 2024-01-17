Road infrastructure devt: Umahi, Governor Alia Strategise To Meet Mandate

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

In line with the Renewed Hope administration of President of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and in keeping with the principle of inclusivity and impactful governance of the government, the minister of Works, David Umahi and the Governor of Benue state, Hyacienth Alia have agreed to work in synergy to deliver on the mandate of road infrastructure at the federal level and the state.

President Tinubu had earlier released funds for the commencement of nationwide palliative interventions on the road infrastructure in addition to the budgetary and extra budgetary funds provided for the execution of the 2024 road projects.

On this resolve of the federal government, the State Governors were tapping from the opportunity to ensure that roads of socio-economic priority in their States are captured in the infrastructure roadmap of the Federal Ministry of Works.

The statement of the Special Adviser to the Minister of works, Orji Uchenna Orji yesterday said the Governor of Benue’s visit to the Minister of works was not unconnected with the desire of the Governor of Benue State to change the infrastructural landscape of Benue State through tapping into the President’s Renewed Hope infrastructure initiatives across the nation.

Alia is the second Catholic Priest to be elected as Governor in the history of Nigeria, having emerged victorious in the Benue State Gubernatorial election held on March 18 , 2023