Road infrastructure devt: Umahi, Governor Alia Strategise To Meet Mandate

28
By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

 

In line with the Renewed Hope administration of President of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and in keeping with the principle of inclusivity and impactful governance of the government, the minister of Works, David Umahi and the Governor of Benue state, Hyacienth Alia have agreed to work in synergy to deliver on the mandate of road infrastructure at the federal level and the state.

 

President Tinubu had earlier released funds  for the commencement  of nationwide palliative interventions on the road infrastructure in addition to the  budgetary and extra budgetary funds provided for the execution of the 2024 road projects.

 

On this resolve of the federal government, the State Governors were tapping from the opportunity to ensure that roads of socio-economic priority in their States are captured in the infrastructure roadmap of the Federal Ministry of Works.

 

The statement of the Special Adviser to the Minister of works, Orji Uchenna Orji yesterday said the Governor of Benue’s visit to the Minister of works was not unconnected with the desire of the Governor  of Benue State to change the infrastructural  landscape of Benue State through tapping  into the President’s Renewed Hope  infrastructure  initiatives across the  nation.

 

Alia is the second  Catholic Priest to be elected as Governor in the history of Nigeria, having emerged victorious in the Benue State Gubernatorial election held on March 18 , 2023

