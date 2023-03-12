Road crashes: adhere to safe-driving measures, FRSC tasks motorists

Daniel Dauda, Jos

Rising from increased rate of road accident in Nigeria, the Federal Road safety Corp (FRSC), has implored motorists to strictly adhere to rules and regulations guiding vehicle operation to avoid unwarranted crashes.

The road crashes across the length and breadth of Nigeria leading to deaths and degrees of injuries generated pandemonium, tension and anxiety.

However, what is responsible for such ugly train that appears to be a nightmare for many Nigerians is something one can’t imagine.

Speaking to our correspondent Sunday in Jos, spokesman of FRSC Plateau state command, Peter Longsan described the recent road crashes in Nigeria as unfortunate, called for precautionary measures by motorists.

In his words, ” the recent events in regard to road crashes in Nigeria is very unfortunate, and we sympathized with families that lost their love ones.

“Beyond that, were calling on the motorists plying the road to consistently adhere to safety drive measures as stipulated in the FRSC act.

” We can’t denied the fact that road crashes normally occur, but I can assured you 80℅ to 90℅ of road accident in Nigeria is as a result of negligence from both private and commercial drivers.

Observing way forward towards improving the standardization of road transport system in Nigeria, the FRSC spokesman in Plateau, said even though there is little improvement in road infrastructure but government need to intensify more priority.

“We cannot denied the fact that there great improvement in road infrastructure networking but more is need to be done by the government to enhanced movement viability of the motorists.

” For the vehicle operators, most especially I am using this opportunity to draw attention of NURTW, NARTO and other critical stakeholders to join hands with FRSC to sanitize transport system and reduced the menace of road crashes to the barest minimum in Nigeria.