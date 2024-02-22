Rivers women shutdown Port Harcourt in protest, demand respect for Gov Fubara

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Thousands of Rivers women on Thursday, took over major roads in Port Harcourt, capital city of the Rivers state demanding an end to the political crisis in the State.

The women, under the auspices of Rivers Women Unite for Sim also called for respect for the state governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara by political actors in the state.

The women urged those attacking Governor Fubara for no just cause to allow him govern the state in peace, insisting that there can’t be two governors at any given time in any state.

Reading a communique raised by the women, a former Commissioner for Environment in the State, Professor Roseline Konya also warned those who want to use their political ambitions to cause chaos in the state to desist from such acts.

Prof. Konya called on all lovers of genuine peace in the state to join hands with the governor in building a better Rivers State, stressing that they are tired of the crisis in the state.

They said, “In view of the entire political situation in the state, we demand for genuine peace and ask for respect for the office of the state governor as enshrined in the constitution.

“We affirm our resolve to totally support the government led by Sir Siminalayi Fubara in his effort to protect Rivers State and actualise the dreams and aspirations of our people.

“As mothers, we warn those who intend to push their aspirations violently to desist from such henceforth.

“We also call on those individuals who undermine the office of the governor of Rivers State, as mothers, we unequivocally condemn this menace and advise those politicians to desist from such acts.

“It is our resolve that every form of acrimony in the state endangers the dignity of Rivers people and the glory of Rivers State as such we urge Rivers people not to be discouraged but go join in the collective effort of building a prosperous Rivers State.

“We therefore, call on everyone living in the state and all true lovers of the state to lend our voices to strongly and consistently condemn in it’s entirety, all threats and forms of lawlessness and subtle invitation to anarchy in the state.

“We cannot have two governors at a time but only one. When one finishes, he leaves the seat and another comes and we all voted for Sir Siminalayi Fubara and nobody else can take that position until he finishes his eight years,” Prof Konya said.

The women also commended the peaceful disposition of Governor Fubara in the face of the crisis and assured that they would continue to galvanize support for his government and for peace in the state.

“We salute our amiable and courageous governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara for choosing peace over chaos which is the ultimate strength. We also commend his peaceful disposition and people-oriented style of governance which our state needs most.

“We want to state unequivocally as mothers that we will continue to sensitize and mobilise our people until genuine and lasting peace comes to stay,” she said.

Meanwhile, the governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, speaking through a former whip of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Evans Bipi assured the women that his government is in support of the programme.

He assured them that they won’t regret supporting Sir Siminalayi Fubara’s government, urging them to go and mobilise their people to join the train.

“Governor said I should tell you that you have no problem and I assure you that you will not regret coming out to support our governor and I know that God’s hand is also in your programme.

“I want to thank all of you for agreeing to follow the leadership of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and we recognise you. Go, talk to your sisters, mothers and brothers to join the moving train of Governor Siminalayi Fubara and they won’t regret it,” he said.

On his part, Special Adviser to the Rivers State Governor on Political Strategy, Darlington Orji said the walk by the women was most expected as it is the right thing to do in view of the crisis in the state.

“I want to tell you that what you are doing here is what is expected of the women of Rivers State. We came together and supported Siminalayi Fubara and we have no reason not to support him again. I want to encourage you, your outing is unique and we ask that you go and replicate this at your various local government areas, wards and units,” he said.