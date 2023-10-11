Rivers’ Woman bathes husband with hot oil

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

A Rivers’ woman identified as Hope Nwala is said to be on the run after she allegedly bathed her husband, Ekelediri Nwankwo Nwala with a hot groundnut oil over a minor disagreement.

The incident happened at Okehi community in Etche Local government Area of Rivers State.

Champion gathered that Mrs Hope Nwala poured the hot groundnut oil on her husband while he was asleep.

We learnt that the couple have been having some domestic squabbles before the tragic incident.

The victim, Mr. Nwankwo who is still battling for life said he told his wife’s younger sister to leave their house for dressing indecently, which his wife refused.

He added that while he went to sleep his wife attacked him and bathed him with hot oil.

“I had told my wife’s younger sister to leave my house because of the way she has started dressing, and the way she occupy my matrimonial bed even when I am around, no young guy will tolerate such behaviour, but my wife has refused the younger sister to leave the house.

“I also saw my wife alone with one tall black guy in the shop I rented for her, not that he is in for business, he followed my wife and sister here and there, with all these, I gave that her younger sister two thousand naira transport to go home so that I can actually understand what is going on in my house, but my wife got upset, while I went to bed to sleep, she used boiled groundnut oil on me, then start hitting me with harmer,” he said.

Although the State Police Command is yet to comment on the matter at press time, but we gathered, the incident has been reported to the Okehi Divisional Police Headquarters in Etche.