Rivers: Tension heightens as Gov Fubara storms RSIEC office at midnight, foils alleged Police attempt to break into facility, cart away sensitive materials

•As Police bows to PDP’s threat to cause mayhem, boycott LG polls

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

With one day left to the October 5th local government elections in Rivers State, the atmosphere is being tensed up with what the election day may look like, especially with the position of the Nigerian Police Force to boycott the exercise and the threat by the People’s Democratic Party to cause mayhem in the state should the election hold.

Rivers people woke up with the news that the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has foiled an attempt by rogue theme of the Nigerian Police, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), to take over the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission (RSIEC) at 1 AM on Friday, 4th October, 2024.

The rogue policemen were said to have allegedly attempted to scale through the gates and strong room of the Commission to cart away sensitive Electoral materials meant for the conduct of Saturday’s local government election in the State, on the orders of the Inspector-General of Police.

A statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Rivers State Governer, Nelson Chukwudi said, the plots of the rogue policemen and DC Ops were botched when vigilant security officials alerted principal officers of the Commission and relevant government authorities, who immediately informed the Governor of the development.

According to him, the Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara immediately led a team of government officials, lawmakers from the National Assembly and State House of Assembly, top political stakeholders, and other leaders to storm the facility.

Addressing newsmen in front of RSIEC Office on Aba Road in Port Harcourt, after an encounter with the rogue policemen, the State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara condemned the conduct of the policemen on illegal duty, saying that the IGP was taking his friendship with some Abuja-based politicians too far.

He restated the position that the attempt to surreptitiously withdraw policemen already deployed to protect the facility, and replace them with a detachment from a neighbouring State was unacceptable.

He reminded the IGP that local government election was the internal affairs of states, and advised him to allow the federation unit conduct its affairs without interference.

At present, the Chief of Staff, the Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, and State and National Assembly members, alongside other stakeholders, are manning the RSIEC office to ensure that the rogue policemen in two trucks and two Hilux vehicles do not return and that elections will go ahead as scheduled on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Police Command in a press statement signed by it’s spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said that the Force Legal Department advised that the September 30 ruling of an Abuja Federal High Court, takes precedence.

The statement reads, “The Nigeria Police Force seeks to inform all law-abiding citizens and stakeholders in Rivers State about the upcoming Local Government Election, particularly in light of recent court rulings.

“On July 19, 2024, a Federal High Court in Abuja issued a restraining order preventing the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies from providing security during the Local Government Election.

“Additionally, on September 30, 2024, the Federal High Court in Abuja delivered a judgment that again prohibited the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies from participating in the Local Government Election.

“Given these circumstances, the Nigeria Police Force has been advised by the Force Legal Department that the ruling from the Federal High Court on September 30, 2024, takes precedence.

“Recently, an opposition party protested, calling for adherence to the court orders and expressing their determination to prevent any disregard for the law. The Nigeria Police Force encourages all parties to seek appropriate legal redress if they feel aggrieved by any decisions or actions related to the election process.

“The Nigeria Police Force is dedicated to maintaining law and order and will not stand idly by in the face of potential disturbances. Necessary actions will be taken to enforce the court’s orders. All Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders have been directed to ensure full compliance with the judgment of the Federal High Court.

“In view of the above, the Nigeria Police Force has been advised by the Force Legal Department to comply with the judgment of the Federal High Court dated September 30, 2024, which bars the Nigeria Police from allowing, participating in, providing security for, or taking part in the Rivers State Local Government Election on October 5, 2024. All other security agencies are also implored to comply with the Federal High Court judgment.

“In light of these developments, the Nigeria Police Force calls on all citizens to remain peaceful and orderly and to cooperate with law enforcement in upholding the rule of law during this crucial period.”