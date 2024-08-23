Rivers State pays N2bn monthly to clear backlog of pension, gratuity says Fubara

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has disclosed that the Rivers State Government is paying N2bn monthly to offset the backlog of pension and gratuity to retired civil servants.

Governor Fubara stated this while addressing workers in the state during the 2024 Rivers State Civil Service Week, with theme: ‘Building Resilient Education for Increased Access to inclusive Lifelong Quality and Relevant Learning in the Rivers State Civil Service’, held at the Alfred Diete Spiff Civic Centre, Port Harcourt on Thursday.

The Governor, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Tammy Danagogo, explained that, he decided to increase the payment from one billion monthly to two billion to clear the backlog as well as ensure effective implementation of payment of gratuities and pensions to retired civil servants.

He further assured that Rivers will be amongst the first states to adopt Federal Government approved new minimum wage immediately it is implemented.

According to him, “As soon as the implementation modalities for the new minimum wage are released by the Federal Government, I re-assure you that Rivers State will be one of the first states in the country to implement it.

“We recognize that the civil service is the institutional memory of government. No government can stand without its support…, you are the health professionals that care for our health, the teacher that train our children, judicial officers who ensure that there is justice, virtually every spectrum of life and governance, you are the people”, he said.

The Governor acknowledged that because growing and developing the state is an important task that must be accomplished, his administration has reintroduced the training of resident doctors and recruitment of new medical doctors, recruitment of tutorial and non-tutorial staff for Universal Basic Education and Ignatius Ajuru University of Education; approved the certification of ICT staff in various digital certifications, instituted the state health insurance scheme, appointed new permanent secretaries with new vehicle to enhance performance and promised that his administration will do all within it’s means to ensure the improved lives of civil servants.

“In realizing this, I want you to note that to whom much is given, much is expected. I therefore charge you to live up to your call to duty.

“I enjoin you to embrace the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to enhance your productivity and improve the overall efficiency of the State Civil Service,” he stressed.

On his part, Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Victor Oko-Jumbo congratulated the civil servants on their week as he called on all to remain committed to building a resilient and inclusive civil service that places education and continuous learning at its fore.

The Head of Service, Dr. George Nwaeke thanked Governor Fubara for his continuous devotion to ensure an improved and efficient civil service.

“I commend His Excellency, Governor Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS, for his unwavering support and visionary leadership in promoting the growth and strengthening of our civil service. His dedication to enhancing our capabilities and resources is a testament to his great love for our state and its people.

“The theme of this year’s celebration, Building Resilient Education for Increased Access to Inclusive Lifelong Quality and Relevant Learning in the Rivers State Civil Service, is not only apt but also timely. It underscores our dedication to fostering a civil service that supports continuous growth and adaptation in an ever-evolving world,” he stated.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng