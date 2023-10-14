Rivers Police parades 8 criminal suspects, child trafficker

…Rescue newborn twins

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Commissioner Of Police, Cp, Nwonyi Polycarp Emeka said operatives in the state have arrested one Peace Effiong for child trafficking in Port Harcourt and rescued a newborn twins.

CP Emeka, made this known while parading the suspect alongside 8 other criminal suspects before journalists at the command’s headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt, at the weekend.

The CP stated that the suspected child trafficker was arrested by the command’s anti-cultism unit while on routine patrol in the area intercepted a Toyota Sienna, along Rumuikini-Choba axis of the East-West Road, Obio/Akpor local government area of the state.

His words, “operatives of the anti-cultism unit conducted a vital operation on Thursday, 5th of October, 2023. while on intensive patrol along Rumuekini–Choba, east-west road, port Harcourt, they intercepted a Toyota sienna carrying occupants with suspicious behaviour.

“upon conducting a search, we discovered twin babies, a male and a female, both approximately two days old, in the company of one peace Effiong. however, Effiong could not provide a satisfactory account of the babies’ origin. her alleged husband, an unknown man, fled, abandoning one of the babies.

“Effiong confessed to being introduced by a friend in Lagos to procure these newborn babies in Port Harcourt for the sum of n2.8 million. we have initiated an investigation to apprehend other suspects involved,” he said.

The police commissioner said operatives of the command acting on credible information, also arrested 8 cultists and armed robbery suspects at the rivers state university, rsu, and along d-line axis of port Harcourt respectively.

according to the cp, “operatives of the nkpolu division, on 13/10/2023 at about 0020hrs received information from the acting chief security officer of rivers state university that men of the underworld, driven in one grey-colored lexus salon car with reg. no. abc 699 km, attacked and wounded one male victim (name withheld, a computer engineering student on his left leg inside the university.

“On receiving the information, the police mobilised a patrol team, intercepted and searched the said car at the university main gate and arrested three suspects and recovered three sharp English axes and a locally made pistol.”

Similarly, he said, “on 12/10/2023 at about 2300hrs, operatives of Olu Obasanjo division raided a criminal hideout within d/line, cfc bus stop axis while approaching aba road intercepted five suspects while others took to their heels and abandoned one revolver pistol with three loaded ammunition.

“The suspects are undergoing interrogation, meanwhile investigation is ongoing.”

He reiterated his call on the state’s residents to support the command actively as it was working tirelessly to combat various criminal activities in the state.

“Your cooperation and vigilance are invaluable in our ongoing efforts to maintain law and order. we are committed to ensuring the safety and security of all residents of rivers state.”