Rivers Police move against 3 officers for extorting $3000 from Aba-based business men

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu said the state police command has commenced disciplinary measures against three police officers for extorting the sum of $3000 United States Dollars from Aba-based businessmen.

Last week, a video went viral on social media, accusing the three officers; ASP Doubara Edonyabo; ASP Talent Mungo, and Inspector Odey Michael of extorting the said sum from their innocent victims, Mr. Kalu Ibe and Anthony Ifeanyi.

CP Disu made this disclosure while briefing Journalists, shortly after parading the officers at the Command Headquarters, Moscow Road, Port Harcourt on Monday.

The Rivers Police Commissioner who briefed the press through the Command’s Spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko said the officers arrested their victim, detained him in Aba, Abia State, and took him to Bayelsa and Delta States, after he delayed in paying the sum, he was compelled to transfer the $3000 USD which is equivalent to four million, two hundred thousand naira (N 4,200,000.00), into a police officer’s e-wallet, before he was brought back to Rivers State and released.

CP Disu who disclosed that the extorted $3000 USD, has been recovered and released to the victims on 18th January 2024.

He said thorough investigation was conducted to ascertain the facts surrounding the incident.

According to him, “Following a comprehensive inquiry, it has been established that the actions of the officers in question were in clear violation of the law and the ethical standards expected of members of the Nigeria Police Force. As a result, appropriate disciplinary measures are being taken to address this grave misconduct.

“The Rivers State Police Command is committed to upholding the highest standards of integrity, professionalism, and accountability. The behaviour exhibited by the implicated officers is completely unacceptable and does not represent the values and principles of our organization. We deeply regret the negative impact that such misconduct may have on the reputation of the Rivers State Command and the Nigeria Police Force in general.

“In response to these regrettable events, the two officers have been issued with official queries, and the inspector has been slated for an orderly room trial. Additionally, to demonstrate our commitment to transparency and accountability, the Rivers State Police Command has decided to publicly parade the officers before the press to underscore the seriousness with which we view this matter.”

While noting that, the Inspector General of Police has consistently articulated a zero-tolerance stance against corruption and misconduct within the force, CP Disu regretted that the action of the officers does not reflect the aspirations of the Nigeria Police Force as a whole.

He assured that the Rivers State Police Command will remain resolute in its commitment to serving and protecting the community with the utmost professionalism and integrity.

He also urged the public to continue to have faith in the Nigeria Police Force as the command strives to maintain the trust and confidence of the citizens it swore to serve.