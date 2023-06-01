Champion Newspapers Limited
Rivers Police in gun duel with suspected  Dey- Gbam  cultists , recover arm

By Editor
Image depicting officers of the Nigeria Police Force
— As CP  urges parents/guardians to monitor children/wards’  activities

 

 

 

 

Police operatives attached to the Rivers State police command in  the early hours of Thursday,  received information that one Azunda Elechi  28 years old from Omofo community, Ndele Emouha, a suspected  notorious member of the dey -gbam cult group, was among those that carried out an attack at Mgbola village, Ndele Emouha lga, on Tuesday, 30th may, 2023, where four persons were left dead.

 

Sp Grace Iringe-koko, the police public relations officer,Rivers state police command,Port harcourt stated that ” on Wednesday, 31st May, 2023, the dey-gbam cult group invaded the community again. In a shootout between the cultists and the police/local vigilantes, Azunda Elechi was fatally injured. One pump action and two live cartridges with three empty cartridge shells were recovered”.

 

 

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Nwonyi Emeka Polycard, has urged parents/guardians to monitor the activities of their children/wards so as to ensure they do not succumb to societal pressures to commit  crime. Similarly, members of the public are enjoined to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activities in their neighbourhood to the police through the following emergency lines: 08032003514 and 08098880134.

