Rivers Police in gun duel with suspected  Dey- Gbam  cultists , recover arm

— As CP urges parents/guardians to monitor children/wards’ activities

Police operatives attached to the Rivers State police command in the early hours of Thursday, received information that one Azunda Elechi 28 years old from Omofo community, Ndele Emouha, a suspected notorious member of the dey -gbam cult group, was among those that carried out an attack at Mgbola village, Ndele Emouha lga, on Tuesday, 30th may, 2023, where four persons were left dead.

Sp Grace Iringe-koko, the police public relations officer,Rivers state police command,Port harcourt stated that ” on Wednesday, 31st May, 2023, the dey-gbam cult group invaded the community again. In a shootout between the cultists and the police/local vigilantes, Azunda Elechi was fatally injured. One pump action and two live cartridges with three empty cartridge shells were recovered”.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, CP Nwonyi Emeka Polycard, has urged parents/guardians to monitor the activities of their children/wards so as to ensure they do not succumb to societal pressures to commit crime. Similarly, members of the public are enjoined to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activities in their neighbourhood to the police through the following emergency lines: 08032003514 and 08098880134.