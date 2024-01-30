Rivers Police gun down notorious sea pirate, arrest child traffickers

… Rescue a day old baby, 3 kidnap victims

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command says it has neutralised a notorious criminal and sea pirate, popularly known as John Togo, who has been terrorising the state especially the Rivers water ways over the years.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Olatunji Disu who disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Port Harcourt on Monday, said operatives of the command also arrested two suspected human traffickers in the state and rescued a day old baby.

CP Disu said the neutralized sea pirate, John Togo has been involved in several cases of armed robbery, kidnapping and arms trafficking among other crimes and was a significant threat to coastal communities in Rivers State, particularly along Bonny-Port Harcourt, Okrika and Andoni waterways.

He said the late Togo was responsible for the killing of four security personnel in November last year along the Bakana River in Degema LGA of the state.

According to the CP, “John Togo, is the ‘Anchor Head’ of the Iceland Confraternity. He orchestrated a reign of terror, causing fear and devastation among residents and boat passengers. He operated illegal oil bunkering camps, engaged in arms trafficking, and was responsible for numerous heinous acts such as ambushes, murders, and robberies.

“John Togo’s criminal career began in the Borikiri area of Port Harcourt, where he initially engaged in cult-related activities. Gradually, he graduated from petty crimes and evolved into a full-fledged kidnapper and sea pirate, assembling a gang of ruthless criminals along the way. Adopting the alias of ex-militant John Togo, who had been killed in July 2011.

“One of the most brazen acts committed by John Togo was the ambush and subsequent murder of four members of a sister security Agency on the 1st of November 2023 along the Bakana River in Degema Local Government Area.

“John Togo had engaged in numerous shootouts with the Marine Police, Nigerian Army and NSCDC, displaying his utter disregard for law enforcement and public safety. In one such encounter on the 17th of July 2023, Togo engaged security forces in a shootout, compelling them to abandon their gunboat.

“Despite previous encounters with security forces, John Togo continued to elude capture. He targeted commercial boats, mercilessly killing drivers and throwing passengers into the sea as he stole the vessels.

“The turning point came when John Togo abducted Precious George, the Youth Leader of Ibifara Polo, on the 30th of May 2023. After holding George captive for twelve days and receiving a ransom of 2.5 million Naira, Togo’s face was unveiled, setting the police on his trail.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the Rivers State Police Command, in collaboration with the C4i intelligence unit and the Borikiri Police Division, launched an operation to apprehend Togo and his gang. Officers cornered and outnumbered, Togo and his accomplices after they engaged in a firefight, resulting in Togo’s death and the recovery of his body.”

The Rivers Police CP, Olatunji Disu also said the child traffickers; Daniel Destiny Onyegbulem, from Umuoye, in Etche LGA and Uzodinma Eze, from Omanwa in Ikwerre LGA both in Rivers State were arrested on Monday, 22nd January 2024, by officers attached to the C4i Intelligence Unit of the Command along Igwuruta-Eneka Road.

His words, “In the course of the search, the officers made a shocking discovery. Daniel was found carrying a sack bag that contained a one-day-old baby. The baby, still covered in blood, was struggling for breath inside the sack, with the placenta also found alongside. Promptly recognizing the urgency of the situation, the officers swiftly provided immediate medical attention to the infant, ensuring his safe transportation to the Police Hospital,” he said.

He noted that investigations are on to apprehend other members connected to the act.

In the same vein, the Rivers Police Boss also disclosed that operatives of the command on Sunday January 28, 2024, rescued one Mrs. Blessing Egbuna and her two daughters, Sonia and Chinaza who were kidnapped from their residence in Omuoluta, Igwuruta-Ali in Ikwerre local government area of the state.