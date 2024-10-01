Rivers: Police explains takeover of RSIEC office

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has explained why it deployed officers to take over the Secretariat of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC.

Police officers stormed the RSIEC secretariat on Tuesday morning and took over the premises, sparking insinuations that the secretariat has been sealed off following Monday’s Abuja High Court ruling against the October 5th Council election.

Within the state, some persons opposed to the election were already rejoicing that the Saturday’s local government elections will not hold following the police barricade.

But Spokesperson of the Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, while reacting to publications by some online platforms that the premises were sealed by the police, said it was not true.

She clarified that the Police officers seen at the RSIEC office were posted to the place on the directive of Commissioner of Police to protect the facility against any attack during the ongoing October 1st nationwide protest in Port Harcourt.

Iringe-Koko advised people to always verify their facts before publication.

She also described as false the allegation peddled in some social media platforms that the Police assaulted and beat up some #FearlessinOctober protesters in the state.

Meanwhile, the RSIEC Chairman, Retired Justice Adolphus Enebeli has maintained that the election will hold as scheduled this Saturday 5th October, 2024.