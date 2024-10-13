Rivers: Police dismiss report of over 200 missing children found in Ozuoba as misleading

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has dismissed report in a viral video on social media about 200 missing children found in Ozuoba Community in Obio-Akpor local government area of Rivers State as false and misleading.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Saturday confirmed that the command in September, 2024 (last month), uncovered a human trafficking den in Ozuoba, rescuing 16 children in the process.

Iringe-Koko said it is not true that over 200 missing children were found in the said compound as contained in the viral video.

The PPRO said, “On September 8, 2024, Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command attached to the Ozuoba division acted on credible information received and rescued sixteen (16) children from a compound in Ozuoba, Port Harcourt. The rescued children comprising eleven (11) girls, and five (5) boys were alleged to be victims of trafficking.

“Upon investigation, it was revealed that the legal guardians of the children, Ekaette Williams and Emilia Ebitari were arrested by men of the Akwa-Ibom State Command on the previous day for a crime they had committed, leaving the children unattended and a concerned neighbour alerted the Police to the situation.

“The Police promptly handed the children to the Rivers State Ministry of Social Welfare and reached out to the Akwa-Ibom Police Command which confirmed the arrest. The two guardians have since been charged to court.”

Iringe-Koko explained that, “A month after the rescue, we have received disturbing reports on social media about the rescue. In a viral video circulating on various media platforms, it is claimed that the children rescued numbered over 200 and that it was a confirmed case of human trafficking. This information is incorrect and misleading.

“The Police cautions all those circulating this information, spreading falsehood and causing tension in the hearts of many. Social media users and influencers that have carried this information on any of their channels are hereby asked to be wary of the negative effects of such deception.

“We call on influencers and social media users to verify news reports from the Police before spreading them. Placing sensationalism over proven and confirmed reporting is a dangerous practice that everyone needs to be mindful of. Our lines are always open to inquiries, and we are happy to share verified information with you.”