Rivers Police arrest notorious cultist, recover explosives, arms

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command says it has arrested 25 year old notorious cultist, identified as Samuel Nwokoma, a member of the Blood Star cult group, terrorizing Diobu axis of Port Harcourt.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, said the suspect, Nwokoma as arrested by operatives of the C4i Strike Force, in conjunction with members of the Diobu Vigilante group during a raid on their hideout.

Iringe-Koko in the statement said operatives of the command also recovered seven packs of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and one long detonating wire as well as arms and ammunition from the hideout of the suspected armed robbery and cult gang at Ogwu waterside in Diobu area of the city.

According to her, the arms and ammunition recovered during the raid on the hideout included three AK-47 rifles, one assault rifle, six AK-47 magazines and one Beretta pistol as well as 274 rounds of 7.6mm live ammunition, 105 rounds of 6.55 live ammunition and nine rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Iringe-Koko stated that the suspect confessed of being involved in series of cult-related killings within the Diobu axis of Port Harcourt, especially the killing of two persons, Ede Sunday, aged 32 and George Johnson, aged 28, in Diobu on March 14 and March 16, 2024, respectively.

The statement read in part: “Rivers State Police Command, in collaboration with the C4i Strike Force and Diobu Vigilante, has made significant progress in addressing the recent wave of cult-related attacks and killings in the Diobu area of Mile One, Port Harcourt.

“The Command remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community.

“On the 17th of March, 2024, at approximately 0700hrs, based on credible intelligence, Operatives of the C4i Strike Force, in conjunction with the Diobu Vigilante, apprehended one Samuel Nwokoma, a 25-year-old male and a member of the notorious BLOOD STAR (BS) Cult group. Nwokoma has been identified as being involved in a series of cult-related killings within the Diobu axis of Port Harcourt.

“During the subsequent interrogation, Samuel Nwokoma confessed to his involvement in two specific incidents. On the 14th of March, 2024, at approximately 2030hrs, he and his gang attacked and fatally shot Ede Sunday, a 32-year-old male, at Nanka Street by Lomumba, Dioubu, Port Harcourt.

“On the 16th of March, 2024, at approximately 2035hrs, they also shot George Johnson, a 28-year-old male, in the chest at Ojoto Street by Emenike, Diobu, Port Harcourt. Despite receiving immediate medical attention at New Mile One Clinic Diobu, George Johnson tragically succumbed to his injuries.

“In a significant breakthrough, Samuel Nwokoma led Police Operatives to the gang’s hideout at Ogwu Waterside, Diobu, Port Harcourt.

“However, upon the arrival of the police, the remaining gang members fled the scene and attempted to evade capture by jumping into the river. Intensive efforts are currently underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects and bring them to justice.

“The search conducted at the hideout yielded substantial evidence in the form of recovered arms and ammunition.

“The recovered items include three AK-47 rifles, one assault rifle, six AK-47 magazines, one Beretta pistol, 274 rounds of 7.6mm live ammunition, 105 rounds of 6.55 live ammunition, nine rounds of .9mm ammunition, seven packets of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), one long detonating wire, and various types of charms.

“The recovery of these dangerous weapons and explosives is of utmost importance, as it not only neutralizes an immediate threat to public safety but also highlights the commitment of the Rivers State Police Command in combating violent crimes within our communities.

“We assure the public that all necessary measures will be taken to ensure the apprehension of all individuals involved in these criminal activities.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olatunji Disu, has called on members of Diobu community to continue to cooperate with the police by providing relevant information that could lead to the arrest of the remaining suspects.