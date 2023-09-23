Rivers: Ogonis send ‘SOS’ to FG, RSG, lament invasion of farmland by herdsmen

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The people of Ueken Tua-Bue community in Tai local government area of Rivers State are seeking the intervention of both the State and Federal government over the continued destruction of their farmlands and source of livelihood by herdsmen.

The community in a ‘Save our Soul’ message to the government lamented that for over six years now, herdsmen and their cows have been on their lands, thereby denying them from going to their farms, and also harvesting the crops they planted, for their cows.

Secretary General, Ueken Youth Leaders Forum, Comrade Ndorne Kelvin Leba, in a statement said the herdsmen threatened to kill them if they complain.

The youth leader said the call for government’s intervention became necessary after several complaints to all security heads in the area and even the council chairman of Tai couldn’t provide any result.

According to him, “For over 6 years now, the herdsmen have taken over our farmlands and we don’t have have any land for farming again.

“They’re harvesting our crops for their cows, also eating it and when we complain they threaten to kill us,” he said.

Leba added: “Because we’ve refuse to take laws into our hands, we have reported this barbaric acts by the Fulani herdsmen to all the security heads within the local government and we have seen no good response from them, instead the herdsmen are bringing more cows to destroy our crops.

“Even the Executive Chairman of Tai Local Government Council, Sir Mbakpone Okpe Friday, has done his best for them to leave our farmlands, but the herdsmen have shown us that they’re above the law and they’re the owners of this nation (Nigeria).

“So, we are calling on the governor of our beloved Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, all the state security heads, leadership of MOSOP, KAGOTE, NYCOP, the civil society groups, the religious leaders, youth groups, as well as federal government, etc to come to our aid before we (Ueken Community) take laws in our hands”.