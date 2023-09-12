Rivers NSCDC parades 10 suspected oil thieves

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), in Rivers State said it has paraded 10 suspects for vandalism, illegal dealings in petroleum products and other Miscellaneous crimes.

The State NSCDC Commandant, Basil Igwebueze, in a statement on Tuesday by the Command’s Spokesperson, Olufemi Ayodele, said 5 of the suspects were apprehended by 29 Battalion Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt with 44 metal Pipes, 4 Cylinders containing Nitrogen Gas, 1 wooden Boat with 25 horse power engine along Kryo Community near Alakiri waterways in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

He noted that in ensuring the effective discharge of the NSCDC statutory mandate, the need for strong collaborations with Sisters Security Agencies cannot be overemphasized.

He further postulated that a failed Security system is tantamount to failed Intelligence hence the success of any virile security operation is a function of actionable and credible Intelligence.

“In another development 5 other Suspects were also arrested with 3 Motorcycles, 2 wheel Barrow filled with Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) and 1,000 meters large Industrial Pumping Hose. They were arrested and handed over to NSCDC Rivers State Command by 6 military intelligence Headquarters, 6 Division Nigerian Army port Harcourt for further investigation and possible prosecution”.

“The Antivandal Unit of the Command while on routine patrol at Mother Cat round about, Trans Amadi in Port Harcourt also impounded the following Vehicles being abandoned by Suspects who are currently being trailed by our undercover personnel: A Gold Colour Toyota Camry with number plate RIVERS AJ 770 DBU laden with illegally refined AGO concealed in cellophane Bags, a White and Black Futon Bus Registered as: EBONYI XA 637BKL laden with 8 plastic drums of illegally refined AGO”.

According to him, “While on routine patrol the Command Antivandal Unit further impounded 7 Cars: A Gold Colour Toyota Avalon Camry Car with registration number ABIA 573 RA, a light Green Toyota Camry LAGOS LND 926 AP, a Black Toyota Avalon Camry LAGOS EKY 487 DA, an Ash colour Toyota Corolla with number plate RIVERS GGU 240 AA, a Toyota Avalon Camry LAGOS APP 330 DE, a Navy Blue Toyota Avalon Camry Car with registration number AKWA IBOM KET 62 AV, a Navy Blue Toyota Avalon Camry Car LAGOS AKD 938 AV; all laden with illegally refined AGO concealed in cellophane bags. We also impounded 15 drums of AGO, 26 concealed sacks filled with AGO and 11 Kegs (25 litres each) of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO).

He noted that thorough investigation has commenced after the suspects would be charged to Court while the products and means of conveyance would be forfeited and proceeds remitted into the the federal government coffer.

He warned unrepentant illegal oil bunkers to desist from such heinous act or face the full wrath of the law.