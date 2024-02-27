Rivers NLC joins national protest against economic hardship

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), on Tuesday joined the nationwide protest declared by the national leadership of the union, against economic hardship and insecurity in the country.

The workers marched through major roads of Port Harcourt down to the Rivers State Government House to register their displeasure and grievances over the hardship and sufferings of the people occasioned by the poor policies of Federal government.

The leader of the protesters and NLC Chairman in the State, Comrade Alex Agwanwor, noted that two Federal Government economic policies instigated by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank were responsible for the untold hardships facing Nigerians.

“We recall that two policies of the Federal Government are responsible for the unprecedented economic downturn facing millions of Nigerians, the first is the president’s inauguration declaration, fuel subsidy is gone, the impact of that policy has brought about the hike in the price of refined petroleum products, especially premium motor spirit.

“The second is the foreign currency exchange rate floatation policy which has brought about massive depreciation of the Naira. We understand that these policies were at the instance of the International Monetary Fund and the World bank.”

Addressing the protesters, Governor Siminalayi Fubara expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s ability to address the concerns raised by the organized labour and alleviate their apprehensions.

Fubara, represented by the Head of the Rivers State Civil Service, Dr. George Nwaeke, underscored that the grievances outlined by the protesters primarily fell within the purview of the federal government.

The Governor said acknowledgment of the labour union’s concerns underscored a dialogue-driven approach to addressing the challenges faced by workers amidst ongoing economic uncertainties.

He affirmed the significance of the issues raised and reiterated his commitment to prioritizing the welfare of workers in the state.

He said, “To all who listened to every presentation of the labour leader as it is being read out, we can find out none is local, not originating from local source here. They are all national issues and we have hope in the Renewed Hope Agenda of the federal government.

Governor Fubara further assured the protesters that his administration remained committed to alleviating the economic hardships faced by the people of Rivers State.

He highlighted initiatives such as the provision of palliative buses in response to the fuel subsidy removal and the ongoing development of 20,000 housing units for low-income earners.

Additionally, Governor Fubara emphasized his administration’s dedication to improving the welfare of civil servants, citing measures such as the employment of 10,000 youths into the state civil service, promotions, and the provision of bonuses.