Rivers monarchs warn residents against violence ahead Oct 5 LGA election

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Traditional Rulers in Rivers State under the aegis of Forum of Chairmen of Local Government Area Councils of Traditional Rulers, have warned residents of the state against violence ahead of next week’s (Oct 5), local government elections.

The monarchs gave the warning in a communique issued at the end of an extraordinary meeting held on behalf of the Rivers State Council Of Traditional Rulers at the secretariat of the council on Tuesday 24th September 2024.

The communique which was jointly signed by the Chairman, Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Majesty, Eze Chike Amadi Worlu-Wodo, and the Secretary to Council, Dr. Ogwuokwa, Matthew Jonah expressed their preparedness for the October 5th Council elections.

The communique reads, “Council notes that elections will be conducted into the Local Government Councils of the state on 5th of October, 2024, and in view of that; we have resolved that all sons and daughters of Rivers state should conduct themselves peacefully all through the electioneering period.

“Council further advised all sons and daughters of Rivers state to eschew violence all through the electioneering period.”

The Monarchs advised the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, to conduct the forthcoming Local Government Elections in a manner consistent with the rule of law and international best practices.

Commending the state governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, for his efforts at enhancing the peace of the state, the traditional rulers also called on all security agencies in Rivers state to perform their peacekeeping duties in compliance with international best practices of law enforcement all through the electioneering period.

The Royal father also charged all Traditional Rulers in the State to ensure that there’s peace in their various domains before, during and after the forthcoming Local Government Elections in the state.