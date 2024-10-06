Rivers LGs Election: Thugs Allegedly Attack 9News Nigeria Reporters, Destroy Camera, Other Gadgets

From: Joseph Okwuofu, Ibadan.

Political hoodlums have allegedly attacked three reporters 9News Nigeria covering the local governments election in Rivers State on Saturday.

9News Nigeria correspondent, Emmanuel Atseyinku and his driver were said to have brutally attacked around 1:30pm and their Camera damaged by the thugs trying to disrupt the election.

Some residents who witnessed the ugly incident alleged that the attackers are loyalists of former Governor of the State and current Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Dr Nyeaom Wike.

Atseyinku while narrating his ordeal said the thugs attacked them just few poles from Igwuruta Divisional Police Station in Igwuruta Ikwerre Local Government area of Rivers State.

According to him, “we are running for our safety right now. They just attacked us with our Camera completely damaged and some of our gadgets stolen by them”.

“We need help please because our lives are no longer secured”, he said as his phone switched off immediately and could not be reached again.

Efforts to speak with Rivers Police Command proved abortive as at the time of filing this report.

It could be recalled that there were reports of growing tension in Rivers state as suspected loyalists of Wike, took to the streets to protest Governor Siminialari Fubara’s decision to proceed with the local government elections in Rivers State, defying a Federal High Court judgment that cancelled the polls.

The protesters comprised of chieftains and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

They demanded that Governor Fubara should obey the court’s decision, citing concerns over the legitimacy of the electoral process.

In a similar move, hundreds of All Progressives Congress (APC) Members gathered at the party’s secretariat in Port Harcourt, preparing to embark on a protest of their own.

It should be noted that the police on Friday announced its decision not to partake in the election.

Meanwhile, voting has commenced in Unit 11 Ward 12 Ubimini in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.