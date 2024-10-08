Rivers LG Polls: LP Condemns Exercise in Port Harcourt City

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Labour Party has condemn the way the just concluded local government Council elections was conducted in Port Harcourt City area.

The party in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary, Labour Party Port Harcourt Campaign Council, Dr. Francis David Matthew described the exercise in the area as fraudulent.

Matthew in the statement, “It is important for the public to understand that what transpired was not an election but a coronation, orchestrated without adherence to any of the electoral laws of our land.”

He alleged that none of the fundamental principles or laws guiding free, fair, and credible elections were followed.

He said, “We are confident that the courts will judge and conclude this process as unlawful, as we have overwhelming evidence of the violations that took place. A glaring example is the non-use of BVAS (Biometric Voter Accreditation System) and the absence of result sheets in 938 of the 960 polling units across the 20 wards of Port Harcourt LGA. This is a gross violation of the law, and we, as a party and as the people of Rivers, vehemently reject this travesty.

“As law-abiding citizens, we intend to address these serious infractions in court. We have irrefutable evidence from thousands of witnesses at various polling units in Port Harcourt LGA, all of whom experienced and documented this unlawful process firsthand.

“It is crucial to note that we had earlier put RISIEC on notice, urging them to comply with electoral laws and election guidelines. This notification will form the foundation of our legal battle, as we work to ensure that the people of Port Harcourt are allowed to fulfill their civic duties and have their votes count.

“It is equally disheartening to see the involvement of the state government in this sham. The Governor, who has previously enjoyed widespread support from the people of Rivers State, has now betrayed his own people by orchestrating this massive manipulation of the democratic process.

“The Labour Party assures the public that no stone will be left unturned in our pursuit to correct this abnormality. We demand a true election that reflects the will of the people of Port Harcourt LGA.

“We call on our loyal Labour Party supporters not to lose hope. The judiciary has proven to be a reliable tool in correcting electoral wrongdoings, and we are confident that the courts will carefully examine the evidence and deliver a just and honorable verdict. Our chairmanship candidate, Hon. Prince Chioma Chinwo, remains in high spirits and is fully committed to fighting for the rightful expression of the people’s will.”