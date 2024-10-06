Rivers LG poll: Wike loyalists planning protests at LG headquarters today, Fubara raises

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara has sworn-in the new local government chairmen elected last Saturday, October 5 during the council elections in the state.

Governor Fubara who spoke during the inauguration at the Rivers State Government House Port Harcourt on Sunday, said that the emergence of new local government leaders marks a new beginning for the state.

However, he raised the that loyalists of Federal Capital Territory Minister and former governor, Nyesom Wike were planning protests at the headquarters of the 23 local government areas in the state but charged the council bosses not to confront the demonstrators.

Governor Fubara who also accused Wike’s supporters of planning to disrupt the peace of the state by staging protest across the state on Monday, urged the new chairmen to remain peaceful.

He said, “When they set a low standard, we will set a very high standard. We are not going to go their ways, we are not going to confront or fight anybody, we will continue to use the means of peace and ensuring that this state and it’s assets, and the federal government tax are protected.

“We are not going to be party to any breakdown of law and order in the state, because we know quite alright that if there is breakdown of law and order here, Nigeria will suffer. And this why our maturity must be high.

“I am charging you to be peace loving. Am aware that they are mobilizing twenty people per unit to go and confront you tomorrow, when you resume in your local government headquarters, but please, if they are coming with violence, avoid them, because the peace of this state is too important to us.

“It is on a public notice, everybody knows what they are planning, but please, follow my approach. At the right time, you will always win if you are patient and calculative,” he advised.

Fubara also thanked President Bola Tinubu for being a democrat in the face of the issues in Rivers State.

He appreciated the PDP governors, the leadership of the party, stakeholders and the entire people of Rivers State for their support.

“I must appreciate the president of the federal republic of Nigeria for being a democrat. Without his support we won’t be here today. Even in the face of the situation that confronted us, he still gave us all the support. So, I thank him on behalf of the good people of Rivers State.”

Fubara declared that he remains a member of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, despite supporting the All People’s Party, APP, as they winning 22 of the 23 local government seats, with the Action Alliance, AA, winning the remaining 1 (Etche LGA), during the election.

He said, “Am so happy that the Chairman of the PDP Governor’s Forum is here to witness this swearing-in ceremony. I want to assure you that I still remain a member of PDP.

“Desperate situation requires desperate measure. We were confronted with situation where the local government of the state was heading to doom. And the truth about it is, we did was to salvage the local government Council.”

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting the state.

Fubara while charging the new council Chairmen to see their new positions as an opportunity to serve their people, also tasked them on development of their LGAs, and running a peaceful, all-inclusive, transparent and accessible government.

He urged them to key into his government’s mantra of promoting peace, love and offer purposeful leadership at the grassroot as well as delivering people-centered projects and programmes.

Our correspondent reports that earlier in the day, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, issued certificates of return to the newly elected local government chairmen.

The RSIEC Chairman, Retired Justice Adolphus Enebeli, after issuing the certificates to the council chairmen, also declared results of councillorship elections in the 319 wards of the State.

Justice Enebeli, in his declaration on Sunday said, Action Peoples Party won in 314 wards, while the All Progressives Congress, APC, BOOT Party, Labour Party, Social Democratic Party, and Young Peoples Party won one Councillorship seat each.

Meanwhile, some Rivers stakeholders have commended the peaceful conduct of the polls.

A former governorship candidate of National Rescue Movement, NRM, in Rivers State, Sobomabo Jackrich said the elections went peacefully despite the negative impression created in some quarters prior to the election.

He said: “As you can see the election is going on peacefully as against the negative impression created by some persons as you see the place was peaceful and the people came out to vote candidates of their choice”.

Jackrich, used the medium to advice Governor Fubara not to be deterred by the threats and distraction which took over the state prior to the election urging him to continue to do what is right for the entire state and not a section.

Also, the immediate past Caretaker Committee Chairman of Asari-Toru Local Government Area, Rt. Hon. Orolosama Peter Amachree, said the massive turnout and peaceful nature of the election was because the right persons were presented for the elections.

He urged godfathers and political leaders to avoid imposition of candidates on the electorates to avoid causing chaos during elections.

Orolosama, also commended the peaceful conduct of youths and voters in the area who came out peacefully to cast their votes in the absence of the Nigerian Police who backed out of the election.

The ex-CTC chairman criticised the police for allowing itself to be used by politicians against the collective interest of the people they were supposed to protect. Adding that the election was even more peaceful with the absence of the police.

Amachree also called on President Tinubu to wake up and call the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to order before it is too late, adding that Wike is trying to overshadow both the president and the IGP.

On his part, Paramount Head of George Ama in Buguma, HRH, Datonye Igbanibo George described the conduct of the elections as one of the best days for Nigeria’s democracy.

He commended Governor Fubara for ensuring that elections are conducted at the local level.

”I thank the Rivers State Government for doing the needful by complying with the judgement of the Supreme Court and giving RSIEC the enabling environment for local council elections to be conducted.”

He praised the new Chairman for his (Asari Toru) LGA, Sule Amachree as being the best for the position in his area, saying he understands the terrain and exhibited his leadership quality when he was education secretary of the area by facilitating the employment over 200 persons from the area.

He also used the medium to advise all chairmen across the 23 LGAs of the state, who emerged from the election to be transparent to their people and use the resources of the councils to serve the people by providing basic amenities for them.

However, Former Vice president, Atiku Abubakar has noted that with the conclusion of the local government election in Rivers State, the shadows of political intimidation and judicial chicanery have dissipated, paving the way for the noble pursuit of governance to commence in the State.

From the bustling heart of Port Harcourt to the tranquil shores of Onne, the populace has spoken in harmonious unison, affirming that nothing can better democracy!

As prophesied, it has now been revealed that the citizens of Rivers are astute and resolute, unwavering in their rejection of any form of political oppression, harassment, or the machinations of self-serving godfathers.

As I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the newly elected local government leaders, I urge them to wear the welfare of the people as their foremost badge of honour, shunning the path of tyranny and delusional ambition in their political endeavors.

Moreover, I commend the resilient people of Rivers State for their steadfastness in the face of adversity, courageously ensuring that yesterday’s election unfolded with peace and integrity.

I must also applaud Governor Fubara for his unwavering commitment to the people’s interests, safeguarding the sanctity of the local government elections even amidst provocative challenges.

In the grand tapestry of this election, it is ultimately the people who emerge victorious, their sacred right to choose their leaders firmly upheld within the framework of our democratic process.

@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@@

Canadian lady arrested with drugs at Lagos airport as NDLEA intercepts N9bn worth opioids in Rivers

A 41-year-old Canadian lady, Adrienne Munju has been arrested by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos for importing large consignment of ‘Canadian Loud’, a strong strain of synthetic cannabis into Nigeria.

The suspect was arrested during the inward clearance of passengers on KLM airline flight from Canada at the terminal 1 of the Lagos airport last Thursday.

During a joint examination of her three bags, Adrienne who was coming to Nigeria for the first time was found with 74 parcels of the illicit substance weighing 35.2 kilogrammes stuffed in two of her three bags.

In her statement, she claimed she was recruited to traffic the consignment through an online platform for 10,000 Canadian dollars, which was to be paid upon successful delivery in Lagos.

She confessed the offer was taken because she needed the money to pay for her ongoing master’s degree programme in Canada.

In another arrest, NDLEA operatives at the Port Harcourt Ports, Onne, Rivers state intercepted 13,298,000 pills of opioids including Tramadol, Tramaking Quick Action Tramadol, Tamol-X, Royal Tapentadol and Carisoprodol as well as 338, 253 bottles of codeine based cough syrup, all worth over N9 billion in street value.

The spokesman of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi in a statement on Sunday, said the opioids were recovered in three containers coming from India, targeted by the NDLEA during a 100% joint examination of the cargoes with men of the Nigerian Customs and other port stakeholders last Wednesday and Thursday.

Similarly, NDLEA operatives at the Tincan seaport in Lagos last Thursday intercepted 100 parcels of Canadian Loud weighing 50 kilogrammes. The consignment was packed in 20 parcels each in five jumbo bags concealed in a container with four units of imported vehicles that came from Canada.

Babafemi said though the container had earlier been cleared out of the ESS Libra Bonded Terminal in Ikorodu but based on credible intelligence, NDLEA operatives were able to trace it to a warehouse in Ikorodu where the illicit consignments were discovered in one of the imported vehicles, a Toyota Sienna bus.

He added that a suspect, Abubakar Ibrahim has already been taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

In Taraba, NDLEA officers last Thursday intercepted a commercial bus marked JAL 198 YQ coming from Onitsha, Anambra state to Jalingo.

Large quantities of opioids: tramadol, rohypnol and codeine-based syrup concealed in body compartments of the vehicle were recovered when it was searched, while two suspects: Pako Thomas and Emmanuel Anyigor were arrested.

Also in Taraba, another suspect, Chibuzor Okafor was arrested at Wukari last Wednesday with 80 blocks of cannabis weighing 38 kilogrammes hidden in bags of garri.

In Lagos, a suspect Bolanle Ajenifuja was last Friday arrested at Afo – Media area of Ojo where 700 litres of skuchies, a mixture of local chapman and cocktail of illicit drugs were recovered from her, while three suspects: Ezekiel Akpele; Elijah Michael; and Goddard John, were nabbed same day when NDLEA operatives raided two cannabis farms located at bridge camp, a boundary community between Edo and Ondo states. Not less than 9,966.3 kilogrammes of the substance was destroyed on over three hectares of farmland with 48 kilogrammes of the already processed psychoactive substance recovered.

Babafemi said with the same vigour, commands and formations of the agency across the country continued their War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) sensitization activities to schools, worship centres, work places and communities among others in the past week.

Meanwhile, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), while commending the officers and men of MMIA, Tincan, PHPC, Lagos, Edo, and Taraba commands of the agency for the arrests and seizures, stated that their operational successes and those of their compatriots across the country especially their balanced approach to drug supply reduction and drug demand reduction efforts are well appreciated.