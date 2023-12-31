Rivers: Kidnapped Korean expatriates regain freedom

…As CP Disu warns police officers against extortion, unprofessional conducts at checkpoints

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The two Korean expatriates recently kidnapped in Rivers State have regained their freedom.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed this to newsmen in Port Harcourt over the weekend.

Daily Champion had reported how the two expatriates, working with Deawoo Company in the state were abducted by unknown gunmen on Tuesday December 12, 2013 along Emnigboko, Emughan Clan in Abua/Odual LGA in Rivers State.

Four soldiers attached to 5 Battalion of the Nigerian Army, who were among the military escort attached to the Korean expatriates were shot dead during the operation, while two drivers were also gunned down by the kidnappers.

The situation we gathered, led to all communities in Emughan Clan deserting their homes following heavy military presence in the area as results of the incident.

But the Rivers Police spokesperson, ringe-Koko said the expatriates were released by their abductors due to the pressure mounted on them by Tactical teams of the state police command and the military.

She did not disclose whether any ransom was paid for their release, but she hinted that investigation is ongoing to apprehend the hoodlums.

… Rivers CP, Disu warns police officers against extortion, unprofessional conducts at checkpoints

Still on the Police, the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, CP Olatunji Disu has issued a stern warning to officers and operatives against extortion of innocent citizens especially drivers and other road users.

CP Disu gave the warning when he paid an unscheduled visit to some police checkpoints in the state, which included the boundary between Rivers and Imo States.

The Rivers Police Boss who was in company of the Deputy Commissioner of Operations, DCP Olugbenga Adepoju, Commander CP X-Squad, Commander, CP Monitoring Unit, Police Public Relations Officer and other ranking officers also cautioned operatives of the Command to avoid long queues at checkpoints and also be civil to members of the public in their engagements, while charging them to be professional in preventing crime the Yuletide season.

The Police Commissioner also ordered the removal of vehicle plate numbers that were covered.

He also used the opportunity to appeal to members of the public to support, co-operate and collaborate with the police in fighting crime to it’s barest minimum in the state, by providing them with credible and prompt information.