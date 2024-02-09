Rivers govt pledges partnership with EU, as SEARCH launches project to curb crime in Niger Delta

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara says his administration is ready to partner with with the Search for Common Ground (SEARCH), a peace building organisation, funded by the European Union in curbing crime and criminality in the state and Niger Delta region.

Governor Fubara stated this while speaking during the official launch of a crime reduction project titled; “A Community-Centered Approach to Transforming Criminality and Violence in the Niger Delta,” by the NGO, on Thursday in Port Harcourt.

The Governor represented by the Commissioner for Youths, Hon Chisom Gbali, commended SEARCH for the initiative, describing the project as a laudable initiative and prayed that it realises it objectives by transforming the energies of our youths into positive ventures that would be beneficial to all.

“We as a government, our primary agenda is peace and security of lives and properties. We are thus, supportive of any project whether soft or hard designed to enthrone peace and tranquility in the state.

“We are pleased to be part of this project designed to launch a community centred approach to transforming criminality and violence in the Niger Delta.

“We want to thank Search For Common Ground Nigeria and it’s implementing partners for bringing together all the agencies involved in combating violence and criminality in the country for this event.

“There is no better time than this period when various forms of destructions and dispeakable criminal acts are unleashed everyday to innocent and unsuspecting residents by our misguided youths.

“We recognize the objectives of the project to foster inclusive community security approach to address the systemic drivers of violence and criminality and that it’s spontaneously going on in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers State. It has specific objective of empowering divers community actors to addressing social inclusion, lack of economic opportunities and environmental degradation, strengthen collaboration amongst communities, security actors and the private sector on how to prevent and respond to the core drivers of criminality and violence, among others,” he said.

Earlier in her address, the Country Director of Search for Common Ground, SEARCH, Fatima Abubakar thanked the Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and the State authorities for their exceptional support for the launch of the project.

Abubakar noted that the project would be implemented in collaboration with it’s consortium partners; The Stakeholder Democracy Network (SDN), Academic Associate Peace Works (AAPW), and the Foundation for Partnership Initiative in the Delta Niger (PIND), in 66 communities in 33 local government areas in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States.

According to her, all the 8 LGAs in Bayelsa; Ekeremor, Nembe, Yenagoa, Ogbia, Brass, Southern jaw, Kolokuma/Opokuma, and Sagbama, 12 LGAs in Delta; Bomadi, Burutu, Udu, Ughelli North, Uvwie, Isoko North, Ndokwa East,

Warri-West, Ethiope East, Sapele, Warri South, and Warri North, and 13 LGAs in Rivers State; Ahoada East., Ahoada West, Akuku Toru, Asari Toru, Andoni, Emohua, Eleme, Gokana, Khana, Obio/Akpor, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Okrika and

Port Harcourt, have been selected respectively.

She said the project which will last for eighteen months with the aim of promoting inclusive community security approaches and addressing the root causes of violence and criminality in the Niger Delta, adding that SEARCH and her partners are committed to peace building in the region.

“We are abreast of the local context of the region, its history, challenges and conflict dynamics that have shaped the current political, economic and social landscape of the region. Consequently.

“SEARCH designs it’s projects to collaborate with local and international partners to spearhead impactful initiatives aimed at mitigating violence and building resilience in communities across the Niger Delta.

“One such notable initiative was the Tomorrow is a New Day’ project, implemented from 2013 to 2015 with funding from the European Union. This violence-reduction project contributed to stability in the Niger Delta, facilitating the peaceful reintegration of ex-militants and promoting community reconciliation. In Rivers State, the project left a lasting impact in Gokana and Okrika LGAs through innovative approaches like community reintegration, radio drama, community radio, and trauma healing through the project, infrastructural interventions such as the construction of internal roads and community radio stations were built in Abam Ama in Okrika and Kpor in Gokana Local Government Areas.

“Building on these successes, SEARCH continued its impactful presence in the region with projects such as “Deepening Peace in the Niger Delta” between 2019 and 2020. These interventions enriched democratic governance, fostered community cohesion, and developed the capacity of youth and women.”

Speaking further, she said, “The project we gathered to launch today seeks to foster inter-community collaboration around issues of social inclusiveness, lack of economic opportunities, and environmental degradation, to build trust and collaboration between communities, government and security actors for more participatory, community-centered security operations; to leverage arts and culture based approaches to foster social cohesion between divided communities both online and offline, and to facilitate policy change to institutionalize community-centered security approaches at the local, state, regional, national and international levels.

“As we embark on this new project, it is crucial to recognize the profound impact of collaborative peace building efforts. Between partners, communities, government, security agencies and the private sector, as well as the international community. Today’s launch signifies a renewed commitment to the vision of a peaceful Niger Delta, drawing inspiration from past successes and the resilient spirit of the communities we serve.”

Abubarkar went on to say that the transformative approach of SEARCH and her Partners aligns with the Rivers State government’s commitment to curbing criminality in communities, as demonstrated in the government’s fight against oil bunkering and cultism in the state. She hinted youths would be empowered, while diverse stakeholders would be engaged to contribute to the socio-economic development of the States, fostering a safer and more secure environment for all.

“The government’s collaboration with security actors in responding to some of the targeted conflict drivers the project has highlighted also demonstrates an important alignment in project objectives.

“In addition, the current economic loan scheme by the Rivers State government, which targets small businesses, also complements the provision of livelihood activities under the economic component of the project aimed at bringing communities together and fostering collaboration with the government and security agencies to bring peace and social cohesion to Rivers State.

“As we officially launch this project, let us use it as an opportunity to build a resilient and peaceful Rivers State, setting an example for sustainable development and community-driven transformation. Today we have the opportunity to empower our youth and women to be part of the development structure of the state. Today we have the opportunity to shun violence and criminality for a peaceful, development focus and progressive Rivers State.”