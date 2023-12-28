Rivers Explosion: 25 feared dead, over 300 injured

.NSCDC blames pipeline vandals

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Rivers State Command has condemned the dastardly acts that led to the fire explosion which occurred at Obrikom Obiafu 1 & 2, in Ogba Egbema Ndoni Local Government of Rivers State.

No fewer than 25 persons reportedly lost their lives, while over 300 were critically injured in the explosion from an illegal oil tapping point in Obrikom, Ogba/Egebema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident, we gathered occurred on Sunday morning, after the youths allegedly broke a pipeline belonging to the Nigerian Agip Oil Company, NAOC, operating in the area, and began using jerry cans and buckets to scoop fuel when the tragedy struck.

Reacting on the incident, the NSCDC Rivers State Commandant Basil Igwebueze berated the unrepentant behaviour of those engaging in pipeline vandalism and other illegal oil bunkering activities;

stating that the Anti-vandal Squad under his watch had destroyed about 7 Illegal oil dumps and made the arrests of over 292 suspects.

Igwebueze, who spoke through the Command’s Spokesperson, SC Olufemi Ayodele hinted that both the water ways and land were being patrolled to ensure effective security and Protection of all Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in Rivers State.

He affirmed that the fire explosion would not have occurred if the Nigerian Agip Oil Company pipelines were not vandalized by desperate individuals.

According to him, “the content being scooped was condensate (liquid substance) very close to Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). Although, when placed under close observation it is a bit different from PMS.

“Information reaching us on the fire explosion explained that some unscrupulous elements manoeuvred their ways to the Pipeline, vandalized it and started scooping fuel”.

Igwebueze further said, “As a matter of fact and without sounding immodest, the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi mni, OFR. in strong terms condemn all activities amounting to economic sabotage.

He disclosed that the Command has stepped up its operational efficiency, surveillance and intelligence expertise in the protection of all critical national assets and infrastructure in the state, with relentless anti-vandalism drive, constant security patrol amongst others.

“We would continue to partner with Sisters Security Agencies most especially the already constituted Joint Security Task Force to combat the menace of illegal oil bunkering activities in Rivers State”.

“It is also very pertinent to condole and commiserate with families of the deceased and those who sustain various degree of injuries. Notably, during the explosion about 4 farm plantation were destroyed, 12 persons lost their lives while others were badly injured; all these could be avoided if our people in Rivers State consciously and truly understand that any act of vandalism or attack against oil pipelines and other critical infrastructure would definitely have a degrading and debilitating effect on the community, the lives and property of people and the nation’s economy at large”.