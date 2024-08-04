Rivers’ CSOs Table Ten-Point Demands to FG, Tinubu for urgent implementation

•As Protest enters Day 2 in Port Harcourt

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

In the spirit of the ongoing 10 days #EndBadGovernanceInNigeria protest across the country, the Rivers Civil Society Organizations (RIVCSO), has tabled a ten-point demands before the President Bola Tinubu led Federal Government to urgently attend to, to cushion the economic hardship faced by Nigerians.

The federal governments was also tasked to reduce the high cost of living, to enable the the citizens live a good life.

The RIVCSO in their ten-point demands urged the government to return fuel to #200 per liter at most, and prosecute all those fingered in the Subsidy Scam over the years, fix all refineries in Nigeria immediately, speed up completion works on the East-West road, commence a holistic reform of the EFCC, harness and mobilize them to properly to carry out the task of an independent Anti-graft agency.

The President Tinubu led Federal Government was also tasked to immediately declare a state of emergency in the nation’s education sector, by reforming and adequately investing in the healthcare sector, and ensure that healthcare delivery is affordable and at the reach of all Nigerians, including those at the rural areas.

The RIVCSO also urged the government to carry out an immediate shake up in the judiciary, probe and punish those who had enabled the corruption that has decimated this all important arm of our government, revisit the electoral act, make electronic transmission of results a MUST during every election. “For this is the first step towards putting credible Nigerians into places of authority.”

They also called for reform of the Police service, and putting to an end road extortion. They asked the IGP to withdraw all police officers attached to some so-called VIP’s, to properly allocate them for proper discharge of their responsibilities to all Rivers and Nigerian citizens, and not to a selected few, and ensure adequate provision of power, to citizens and making it affordable to all, describing all these as pathway to the industrialization Nigerians seek to move the nation forward.

Speaking at a press conference in Port Harcourt, Chairman, the Rivers Civil Society Organizations, Comrade Enefaa Georgewill said their demands if implemented by President Tinubu will address the economic challenges in the country.

He said, “Nigeria as a nation, and Nigerians as a people are marking another significant event in our nationhood. For this is the day when men and women of this country, youths and children of this beautiful state has decided to come together once again, to let the government know, that they have been subjugated long enough in penury by actions and inactions of those who should care for them. Its for this reason that the people of Nigeria tagged this #EndBadGovernance.

“RIVCSO is gathered here in Solidarity with all Nigerians who are suffering from one form of pain or the other, orchestrated and induced by the collapse of the nation’s economy which is fostered by ‘Bad Governance’.

“We are here to say yes to your valid cries, and to let the government know, that the reason for which they are in place as government, is to work for the people, that which people cannot do for themselves. This is a debt that every government owes her citizens.

“This press briefing is put together today to lend our voices to the ongoing emancipation struggle by ordinary Nigerians who are on the streets across the country. And to draw the attention of Government at various levels to the immediate, intermediate, and long term demands of Nigerians who are dying on daily basis due to the pains and hardship induced by corruption, and system failures that only benefits and favors the rich, while the poor languish in want.

“The Tinubu led administration seems to be interested in taking life out of every Nigerian. His neoliberal and anti-people policy of fuel pump price increase and increase in electricity tariff remain the foundation of our sufferings. Amidst the pains caused by these evil policies, the Tinubu government is buying private jet and renovating VP’s House with billions.

“We understand that the depth of corruption and the quantum of challenges bedeviling Nigeria are uncountable, but if government can focus on these few for now and get it right, then we would have started our journey to our promised land.”

Goergewill equally called on the police to provide adequate security and protection for all citizens across the country who are out protesting and calling for a better Nigeria.

Meanwhile, more youths have come out in their numbers to join the nationwide protest in Port Harcourt, Rivers State as the #Endbadgovernance demonstration enters the second day.

The protesters converged in front of the Federal Secretariat, Port Harcourt, along Port Harcourt-Aba express Road and held a peaceful procession through the major roads in the State chanting and singing songs demanding for reduction of high cost of living by the federal government.