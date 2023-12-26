Rivers crisis: With release of withheld assembly’s allocation, I’ve started implementing peace accord -Fubara.

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured that he would implement the 8-point presidential peace agreement reached recently on the ongoing political crisis in the state.

He gave the assurance in his Christmas Day Broadcast on Monday, December 25, 2023.

Recall that the President Bola Tinubu last week brokered a peace agreement between Governor Fubara and his political godfather and FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to end the political crisis in the State.

The peace agreement between the two political leaders in Rivers State has since generated lots of reactions with many stakeholders in the state alleging that the governor signed the peace deal under duress.

The agreement was also largely rejected by Rivers people as it was said to cage the governor and leaving the state under the firm control of immediate past governor Wike.

But Fubara on Monday said the peace pact will be implemented, but noted that it will be carried out in a way that will not compromise the collective interest of the people and democratic values.

He noted that he has studied the agreement and has come to the conclusion that the peace pact is not as bad as it might be perceived by some Rivers people.

He explained that the agreement “is nthat the peace pact is not as bad as it might be perceived by some Rivers people.ot a death sentence”, but an opportunity to achieve the needed stability in the state, adding that both sides of the divide have so far demonstrated some goodwill towards the implementation of the agreement.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for intervening in the political crisis in Rivers State and described his effort as a demonstration of love for the State, and also disclosed that his government has already started implementing the peace agreement with the release of the withheld allowance of the State House of Assembly.

He also appreciated Rivers people for their love and support for his administration, especially during the period of the crisis, and promised never to lower the bar of governance in the state and to always consult widely to serve the state better.

On the Christmas celebration, Governor Fubara encouraged citizens of the state to imbibe the good virtues of Jesus Christ which are outlined in his teachings of selflessness, genuine love and true forgiveness.

He assured that the new year, 2024 will witness improved development with the planned completion of some strategic infrastructure, including a section of the Ring Road Project and the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro unity road which was abandoned for over 20 years.

I’ve done my oart in Rivers, doing well in Abuja – Wike

However, Former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has said he is concentrating on his new assignment as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

He also insisted he did his best while serving as governor of Rivers State.

Wike disclosed this on Sunday in Port Harcourt during a thanksgiving ceremony held in honour of the state’s immediate past Commissioner for Works George Kelly Alabo.

Recall that the minister and his successor, Governor Sim Fubara, are engaged in a face-off, resulting in a major political crisis in Rivers State.

Wike, while speaking on the lingering face-off with Fubara, blamed the governor for not playing politics “according to the rule”.

Refuting insinuations that the rift followed his demand for a large chunk of monetary allocations coming to the state, Wike said “there’s nothing I’m looking for in this state now”.

He urged Rivers people to prioritize the state and avoid propaganda and blackmail.

He said, “We must allow our people the simple things. I’ve done my own part and I’m happy and I’m doing well in Abuja too.

“So, all of us should love this state but leave this propaganda, leave blackmail. I have my own budget as FCT minister.

“It’s like a governor of a state. I have my own commissioners. By January, I present my budget before the National Assembly. I will preside over the expenditure. All I’m saying is if you’re a politician, play according to the rules.”