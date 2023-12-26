Rivers crisis: With release of withheld assembly’s allocation, I’ve started implementing peace accord –Fubara

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has assured that he would implement the 8-point presidential peace agreement reached recently on the ongoing political crisis in the state.

He gave the assurance in his Christmas Day Broadcast on Monday, December 25, 2023.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu last week brokered a peace agreement between Governor Fubara and his political godfather and FCT Minister, Chief Nyesom Wike at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, to end the political crisis in the State.

The peace agreement between the two political leaders in Rivers State has since generated lots of reactions with many stakeholders in the state alleging that the governor signed the peace deal under duress.

The agreement was also largely rejected by Rivers people as it was said to cage the governor and leaving the state under the firm control of immediate past governor Wike.

But Fubara on Monday said the peace pact will be implemented, but noted that it will be carried out in a way that will not compromise the collective interest of the people and democratic values.

He noted that he has studied the agreement and has come to the conclusion that the peace pact is not as bad as it might be perceived by some Rivers people.

He explained that the agreement “is that the peace pact is not as bad as it might be perceived by some Rivers people. ot a death sentence”, but an opportunity to achieve the needed stability in the state, adding that both sides of the divide have so far demonstrated some goodwill towards the implementation of the agreement.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for intervening in the political crisis in Rivers State and described his effort as a demonstration of love for the State, and also disclosed that his government has already started implementing the peace agreement with the release of the withheld allowance of the State House of Assembly.

He also appreciated Rivers people for their love and support for his administration, especially during the period of the crisis, and promised never to lower the bar of governance in the state and to always consult widely to serve the state better.

On the Christmas celebration, Governor Fubara encouraged citizens of the state to imbibe the good virtues of Jesus Christ which are outlined in his teachings of selflessness, genuine love and true forgiveness.

He assured that the new year, 2024 will witness improved development with the planned completion of some strategic infrastructure, including a section of the Ring Road Project and the Andoni section of the Ogoni-Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro unity road which was abandoned for over 20 years.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng