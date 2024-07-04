Rivers crisis: Wike wins as Court nullifies expulsion of 25 lawmakers in state assembly by pro-Fubara legislators

The Court of Appeal, Abuja, has nullified the expulsion of a former speaker of the Rivers House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule, and 24 others from the assembly.

A State High Court in Port Harcourt had in May, barred the lawmakers from parading themselves as members of the state’s House of Assembly after the defected from the PDP to the APC.

The affected lawmakers are backed by the immediate-past governor of the state and minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, Barr Nyesom Wike locked in a protracted political battle with his political godson, Governor Siminalayi Fubara over the control of the political structure in the oil and gas-rich state.

Recall that only three lawmakers loyal to Gov Fubara have been running the affairs of the state assembly since the court barred others from parading themselves as legislator.

However, delivering judgment on Thursday, a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal held that the lower court lacked the jurisdiction to grant the exparte order.

Channels TV reported, that the Appeal Court held that Section 272 (3) of the 1999 Constitution as amended gives the Federal High Court powers to determine whether the seat of a House of Assembly member has become vacant.

It held that the Federal High Court has the exclusive jurisdiction to determine the vacancy of a House of Assembly seat.

The express mention of the Federal High Court in Section 272 (3) of the Constitution automatically excludes all State High Courts from having the jurisdiction, the court held.

It further ruled that the exparte order having been made without jurisdiction is null and void.

