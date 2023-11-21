Rivers Crisis: Two Assembly factions sit, performs separate legislative functions, same day

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The crisis rocking the Rivers State House of Assembly and the state in general, is far from over as two factions of the House have maintained their claims to the speakership seat.

This is just as both factions on Tuesday sat separately and performed legislative functions.

Recall that on crisis rocked the Rivers State House of Assembly on Monday, October 30, 2023, as some lawmakers alleged to be taking orders from the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaehwule attempted to impeach the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, but only succeeded in removing the Majority Leader of the House, Edison Ehie and suspended some lawmakers.

The same day, some lawmakers loyal to the governor, Siminalayi Fubara converged and announced the impeachment of Amaehule as Speaker, and proclaimed the emergence of Hon. Edison Ehie representing Ahoada East Constituency 2, as the new Speaker of the 10th Rivers Assembly.

Our Correspondent reports that the faction of lawmakers loyal to governor Fubara, led by their Speaker, Rt Hon. Barr. Edison Ehie on Tuesday passed a vote of confidence on the governor commending him on his developmental strides and security initiatives in the state.

The Lawmakers declared their continuous and unalloyed support to the governor to accomplish his consolidation and continuity agenda to the benefit of the State.

They also condemned the Sunday night attack on the Port Harcourt residence of Ehie and the burning of the hallowed chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly on October 29, 2023, and called on the Inspector General of Police, to investigate the incident.

Similarly, the faction of the Assembly led by Martins Amaewhule as Speaker, earlier, on Tuesday held a plenary at the assembly complex under tight security.

The lawmakers deliberated on the suspension of the strike by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, and the ordered for proper investigation into the burning of the chamber on October 30, directing the IGP to investigate the factional speaker of the assembly, Edison Ehie and Chijioke Ihunwo, Rivers State Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN.

The House also gave the first reading to a bill seeking financial autonomy for the lawmakers.

According to the Lawmakers, the decision was taken pursuant to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) (No.6) Act, 2023, which provides for the financial independence of State Houses of Assembly and State Judiciary, and Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 by the Federal Government granting financial independence to the 36 houses of Assembly and the judiciary.

The bill was sponsored by Enemi Alabo George representing Asari-Toru Constituency 2.

Our Correspondent reports that police have in the meantime taken over the assembly complex as patrol vans have been stationed at the entrance of the Assembly complex. Some officers were sighted locking the entrance to the House of Assembly complex after deploying more men to the entrance gate.

