Rivers’ crisis: Pro Wike lawmakers clamps down on govt expenditure over Fubara’s refusal to represent 2024 budget

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

Following the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum given to the Rivers State Governor by the 27 embattled members of the faction of the state House of Assembly led by Speaker, Martin Amaehwule, the lawmakers have voted to shut down all state expenditures by the Rivers State Government.

The pro-Wike lawmakers in a swift move, invoked Section 122 of the 1999 Constitution (as altered) to curb what they described as “executive rascality” by the Governor.

Recall that the lawmakers had last Monday issued a 7 day ultimatum to Governor Fubara to re-present the 2024 Appropriation Bill, which he had in December 2024 presented to the then factional Speaker, Edison Ebie who is now his Chief of Staff.

The lawmakers on Monday during plenary, said their decision to shut down all expenditure by the Rivers State government including the consolidated revenue fund until Governor Fubara presents 2024 budget to the House for passage aims to assert the legislature’s authority and ensure accountability.

The Leader of the House, Major Jack, raised a motion informing the House about the expiration of the ultimatum, and after deliberation, the House voted to shut down the Rivers State Consolidated Revenue Account, effectively preventing the governor’s administration from spending any money on behalf of the state.

The House’s action is grounded in Section 122 of the 1999 Constitution (as altered), which states that if the Appropriation Bill for a financial year has not been passed into law by the beginning of the said financial year, the governor may authorize the withdrawal of money from the Consolidated Revenue Fund for a period not exceeding six months or until the law comes into operation, whichever is earlier.

Factional Speaker of the Assembly, Martin Amaewhule said: “This move demonstrates the legislature’s commitment to upholding the principles of separation of powers and ensuring that the executive arm is held accountable for its actions.

“The people of Rivers State can be assured that their elected representatives will continue to work tirelessly to safeguard their interests and promote good governance.”