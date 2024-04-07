Rivers crisis: Police warn politicians, supporters against causing more trouble

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command, has warned politicians and their supporters against comments and utterances capable of disrupting peace enjoyed by the people and triggering crisis in the state.

This is coming on the heels of the political crisis that has resulted to heated war of words and abuses on daily basis between supporters of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara and loyalists of his godfather and current Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike which has lasted for over 6 months now.

Recalled that crisis struck Rivers State in the night of Sunday, October 29, 2023 when the Hallowed Chamber of the state House of Assembly was set ablaze, before a failed impeachment attempt on the governor, Sir Fubara the next day, Monday 30th.

The crisis also led to 27 members of the Assembly loyal to the FCT Minister, led by Speaker of House, Rt. Hon. Martin Amaehwule defecting from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Also, the crisis led to suspension of the leader of the 10th Assembly and member representing Ahoada East constituency 1, Edison Ehie, and his emergence as factional Speaker of the House, with three members on his side, as well as the demolition of the Assembly complex by the Rivers State Government.

Edison Ehie however, later resigned his position as the factional Speaker and member of the 10th Assembly and was later appointed by Governor Fubara as his Chief of Staff, after a peace agreement initiated by President Bola Tinubu, between the two political leaders in the state, the governor and FCT Minister.

As a result of the lingering crisis, coupled with the broken relationship between the state legislature and the executive arms of government, the now APC lawmakers of the State House of Assembly has vetoed the powers of the governor in passing not less than 5 different bills into law, including the local government amendment bill and the House of Assembly Service Commission Bill which stripped the governor the powers to make critical appointments including the chairmen, among others.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Olatunji Disu in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Grace Iringe-Koko and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt on Sunday, said he deemed it necessary to caution the political leaders, their supporters and individuals, in the midst of the tensed political crisis and reactions in the state.

The spokesperson of the Command, SP Iringe-Koko revealed that the way things are going, if not stopped, it could truncated the peace of the state.

She warned that the Command will take decisive action against any person or group of persons found to be in violation of the laws and orders of the state.

The statement reads in part; “The Rivers State Police Command is fully aware of the numerous political statements and sentiments that have been circulating within the state.

“In light of these developments, we would like to inform the general public and the esteemed people of Rivers State that the Nigeria Police Force is the statutory and constitutional authority entrusted with the responsibilities of enforcing laws and orders, as well as protecting lives and properties, among others.

“The Rivers State Police Command, as an integral part of the Nigeria Police Force, is firmly committed to upholding and enforcing all laws and orders within the state.

“The Command will not stand idle and allow any individual or group to disrupt the existing peace in the state under any guise or pretext.

“The Rivers State Police Command will not hesitate to take decisive action against any person or group of persons found to be in violation of the laws and orders of the state.

“Therefore, we implore members of the public to maintain peace and abide by the laws of the land. To those involved in the ongoing political unrest, we urge you to seek peaceful/lawful means to address your grievances.

“Be rest assured that the command remains neutral and apolitical in all matters pertaining to the current political situation.”