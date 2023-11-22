Rivers Crisis: Police take over Assembly as lawmakers hold separate sittings

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The crisis rocking the Rivers State House of Assembly is far from over as two factions of the House have insisted on their claims to the speaker‎ship seat even as the Police on Tuesday tightened security at the Assembly premises.

This is just as both factions on Tuesday sat separately and performed legislative functions.

Recall that crisis rocked the Rivers State House of Assembly Monday, October 30, 2023, as some lawmakers alleged to be loyal to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, led by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Martins Amaehwule attempted to impeach the state Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, but only succeeded in removing the Majority Leader of the House, Edison Ehie and suspended some lawmakers.

Same day, some lawmakers loyal to the Governor Fubara converged and announced the impeachment of Amaehwule as Speaker, and proclaimed the emergence of Hon. Edison Ehie representing Ahoada East constituency 2, as the new Speaker of the 10th Rivers Assembly.

But on Tuesday four police patrol vans were seen at the entrance of the assembly complex, while the movement of people and vehicles along the Moscow Road Axis of the assembly were restricted.

Also, an Armoured Personnel Carrier was seen pacing from one end to the other on the road where the complex is located, while scores of armed operatives mounted strategic locations.

Daily Champion however gathered that the security beef-up followed separate sittings of the factions on Tuesday.

While a faction of lawmakers loyal to Governor Fubara, led by their Speaker, Rt Hon. Ehie sat and passed a vote of confidence on the governor commending him on his developmental strides and security initiatives in the state.

The lawmakers declared their continuous and unalloyed support for the governor to accomplish his Consolidation and Continuity Agenda to the benefit of the state.

They also condemned Sunday night attack on the Port Harcourt residence of Ehie and the burning of the hallowed chamber of the Rivers State House of Assembly on October 29, 2023, and called on the Inspector General of Police, to investigate the incident.

Ehie, in a statement signed by Legislative Aide, Ken Uchendu, said it takes a man of vision to steer the ship of development for the benefit of the people of the State.

“Furthermore, the house impressed on the need for the Inspector General of police, and other related security apparatus of the state to investigate these attacks and bring the culprits to book,” the statement read.

Similarly, the faction of the Assembly led by Martins Amaewhule as Speaker, earlier, on Tuesday reportedly held a plenary at the Assembly complex under tight security.

The lawmakers deliberated on the suspension of the strike by the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, and ordered for proper investigation into the burning of the chamber on October 30.

They also urged the IGP to investigate the factional Speaker of the assembly, Hon. Ehie and Chijioke Ihunwo, Rivers State Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, NYCN.

The House also gave first reading to a bill seeking financial autonomy for the lawmakers.

According to the lawmakers, the decision was taken in pursuant to Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (Fifth Alteration) (No.6) Act, 2023, which provides for the financial independence of State Houses of Assembly and State Judiciary, and Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 by the Federal Government granting financial independence to the 36 houses of Assembly and the judiciary.

The bill was sponsored by Enemi Alabo George representing Asari-Toru Constituency 2.