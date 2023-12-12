Rivers Crisis: APC threatens to drag Justice Danagogo before NJC

…As Court confirms Fubara’s ally, Rt. Hon. Ehie as authentic Rivers Assembly Speaker

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State has threatened to petition Justice M. W. Danagogo of the Rivers State High Court before the National Judicial Council (NJC) over his ruling on the crisis rocking the State House of Assembly.

A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, presided over by Justice Danagogo had confirmed leader of pro-Fubara lawmakers, Rt. Hon. Edison Ehie, as the authentic Speaker of the Assembly, restraining Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule, from acting as Speaker.

The Court also issued a fresh order stopping Amaehule and 26 other lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike from accessing the House of Assembly Complex.

But reacting to the ruling by the court, the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of APC in Rivers State, Chief Tony Okocha described the confirmation of the Edison Ehie as authentic Speaker of the state Assembly by Justice Danagogo as an abuse of court processes.

Okocha while addressing newsmen in Port Harcourt on Tuesday said the exparte order issued by Justice Danagogo was a clear violation of the law and NJC principles.

The APC Chairman hinted that the ruling and exparte order granted to Edison Ehie was to pave way for Governor Siminalayi Fubara to present the 2024 Budget to the Assembly as well as the passage of the Appropriation Bill by only four members of the House which is in minority.

He stressed that the PDP is jittery following the defection of 27 assembly members elected on the platform of the party, to APC.

His words, “Today, Rivers people woke up to hear that one Justice Danagogo of the Rivers State High Court granted with impunity, an exparte order to one Hon. Edison Ehie recognizing him as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“It will be recalled that the same Hon. Edison had approached a Federal High Court in Rivers State seeking to be declared as Speaker in the case in the issue, arguments have been taken and judgement reserved for January 2024.

“Surprisingly today, on same subject matter, Justice Danagogo granted an exparte order purporting to recognize Hon Edison as speaker of the Assembly. This is flagrant abuse of court processes.

“The judge claimed that the case which was filed by Hon. Edison on the 30th of October, 2023 and assigned to him on the 1st of November, 2023, for all these length of time, if the subject matter required urgency, why did the judge wait till today, December 12, 2023 to grant an exparte order?

“It is no news that yesterday, in public glare, 27 Rivers State House of Assembly members who were elected under the PDP platform cross carpeted to the All Progressives Congress citing irreconcilable crisis in the PDP, a move supported by Section 109 (1) sub G of the constitution of the Federal republic of Nigeria.

“It is equally no news that the defectors were handsomely received by the Rivers APC yesterday. It is the palpable fear of the irreparable loss and the concomitant chornout that has led to the procurement of an exparte order from the court of Justice Danagogo, who is younger brother to Dr. Tammy Danagogo who serves as in the Rivers State government as the Secretary to State Government.

“It is impustrous that Justice Danagogo could berate the NJC who had decided against the granting of frivolous exparte by judges and have punished erring judges and justices who ventured.

“Can four members of Rivers State House of Assembly sit in leadership over 31 member house with the other 27 members who have defected to APC?

“We use this medium to send notice in advance to the learned Judge that the APC Rivers State will not sit and watch the jankara exparte order in clear violation of principles of law in clear violation of the NJC.

“We shall be left with no option than to petition to the NJC if the Judge does not reverse himself immediately,” he said.

He said the APC in Rivers State will resist every intimidation and harassment of its members at the assembly, despite being majority in the House.

“We know that the reason for this affront on Democracy is to allow the governor to present the 2024 budget to the Assembly.

“It is our counsel to the Governor of Rivers State that he should refrain from any action that may escalate the political tension orchestrated by his party, the PDP in Rivers State.

“He should know that as a party in the overwhelming majority in the House of Assembly we shall not tolerate intimidation, harassment, hounding and threatening of our party members in whatsoever and howsoever way.

“APC is in the leadership of Nigeria and having attended to suffocate the opposition, what is good for the goose, is equally good for the gander,” he said.