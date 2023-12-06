Rivers CP harps on collaboration with Journalists, community leaders for effective policing

Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Olatunji Disu has called for rubost collaboration with Journalists in the fight against crime in the state.

CP Disu made the call on Tuesday when he visited the Rivers State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists at their Secretariat on Moscow Road, Port Harcourt.

The Commissioner said he was at the NUJ Secretariat to familiarize leadership of the Union in the state, describing Journalists as a government, noting that the police understands the role of press in crime fighting.

He said, “We are here to felicitate with you, show my face and that of my officers and to request for better synergy between members of this command and this wonderful organisation, the NUJ.”

The Rivers State Commissioner of Police also said that he would work with Community heads, youths and women leaders in fighting crime in the state.

“I am going to engage communities, am going to work with the community heads, youths leaders, every society in every community are very important.’

He stated that the Inspector General of Police had severally charged police officers, DPO and commissioners of Police to go out and create partnership with the communities, because he knows that the police cannot do it alone. We have to partner with the people and make them see what they are doing. We have to let them know that we are working to keep them safe.

Earlier in his speech, the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of the NUJ, Stanley Job Stanley commended the police for their efforts in fighting crime and criminality in Rivers State.

The NUJ Chairman however noted that the police still as a lot to do to ensure a crime-free Rivers State and urged him not to rest on his oars with his men.

Stanley Job Stanley further commended the Rivers Police boss for in his quest to instill discipline and ensure the professionalism among officers of the command.

He also used the medium to appeal on the CP to prevail in some police personnels harassing Journalists to stop.